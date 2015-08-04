Ways To Use Cucumber For Beauty

Cucumber is well known for its skin-benefiting properties, but most probably you may only know about keeping its slices over closed eyes to soothe them.

Do you know that cucumber can be used to treat all your skin conditions too? There is no need for any other skin remedy - be it chemical or natural - if you use cucumber masks on the face.

It makes your skin fair, glowing and flawless. You can also remove all pigmentation scars from your face by a few simple cucumber face mask recipes. Cucumber face masks tone your skin and make it appear smooth naturally.

Not only the skin, cucumber is also good for you hair and feet. You can apply cucumber mask on your hair to repair the split ends and damage. Cucumber makes your feet soft and fair.

Here are some simple cucumber recipes to beautify your skin.

Cucumber For Revitalizing The Skin

Cucumber works well in revitalizing the skin, as it helps in tightening the skin.

Ingredients:

Sliced cucumber

1 tbsp yogurt

1 teaspoon aloe vera gel

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Method:

Cut the cucumber into small pieces and blend them to form a puree. Add the rest of the above-mentioned ingredients into the puree and mix them well. Apply this pack on your face and wait for 15-20 minutes. Later, wash it off in normal water and pat dry.

Cucumber Skin Toner

Ingredients:

½ chopped cucumber

2 tbsp witch hazel

2 tbsp water

Method:

To make a cucumber skin toner, mix and blend together half chopped cucumber, two tablespoons witch-hazel and two tablespoons water. Apply the paste on your skin with gentle rubbing to get a well-toned, soft face.

Cucumber Cooling Body Spray

Ingredients:

1 cucumber

1 cup green tea

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

A few drops of rose essential oil

Method:

It will repair and soothe your skin and is most useful when you are out in the sun for a longer period of time. To make this spray, blend well one cucumber and mix it with a cup of cold green tea. Add to it a tablespoon of aloe vera gel and a few drops of rose essential oil. Pour all the content in a spray bottle and shake well and use as and when required.

Blueberry, Oat And Cucumber Mask

Ingredients:

½ cucumber

2 tbsp oats

A handful of blueberries

Method:

Blend half cucumber, two tablespoons of oats and a handful of blueberries to form a smooth paste. Apply this on your face and keep it on for 15 minutes. Later, wash off.

Cucumber Pack To Remove Pigmentation

Ingredients:

½ cucumber

1 egg white

Few drops of rosemary essential oil

Method:

Blend together half a cucumber, one egg white and a few drops of rosemary essential oil to make a paste. Apply this on your face and wait for 15 minutes. This cucumber pack will remove all the spots, pigmentation and blemishes from your skin.

Cucumber Foot Treatment

Ingredients:

1 cucumber

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp lemon juice

Method:

This pack for your feet will make them appear fair and soft. Blend together one cucumber, two tablespoons of olive oil and two tablespoons of lemon juice. Warm the mixture and pour it in a big bowl. Soak your feet in it for 15 minutes.

Cucumber Skin Tonic

Ingredients:

1 cucumber

A handful of mint leaves

Method:

This pack will refresh your skin and make it healthy within. Blend together one cucumber and a handful of mint leaves. Keep this tonic in a refrigerator and then you can apply it on your face.

Cucumber Hair Mask For Split Ends

Ingredients:

1 chopped cucumber

1 egg

1/4th cup of coconut oil

Method:

This cucumber hair mask will repair your split ends and also prevent hair fall. Blend one egg, one chopped cucumber and 1/4th cup of coconut oil together. Apply this pack on your hair and scalp. Leave it for about thirty minutes and then rinse it off.