11 Ways To Use Baking Soda To Remove Blackheads Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Blackheads usually appear on the nose and chin areas of your face and can make the skin look uneven. Usually caused due to clogged pores, blackheads are faced by people of all skin types. Improper skin care routine, bad diet, environmental factors and lack of moisture in your skin are also responsible for blackheads.

There are various home remedies to get rid of the blackheads. One of the most effective ones involves using baking soda.

Baking soda is a mild exfoliator that removes the dirt and impurities from your skin. It has antibacterial properties [1] that keep the bacteria away from your skin and remove skin issues such as acne, pimples, blemishes and blackheads.

It cleanses the skin, unclogs the pores and helps brighten the skin. This makes baking soda an effective remedy for blackheads.

Let's now have a look at the ways to use baking soda for removing blackheads.

1. Baking Soda Paste

The cleansing effect of baking soda works well to remove the blackheads from your skin.

Ingredients

½ tsp baking soda

1 tbsp water

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together to make a paste.

Gently scrub the paste on your nose.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly with cold water.

Pat your face dry.

Apply a little rose water later.

Use this 2 times a week for the desired result.

2. Baking Soda With Honey

Honey is an amazing moisturiser for the skin. It has antioxidant properties that protect the skin from damage and help to maintain healthy skin. The vitamins and minerals present in honey nourish the skin. [2] Baking soda, when used with honey, gently exfoliates the skin, removes the dirt and impurities and helps to get rid of the blackheads.

Ingredients

1 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply it all over your nose.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water.

Use this twice a week for the desired result.

3. Baking Soda With Lemon Juice

Lemon juice contains citric acid [3] and treats issues such as acne, pigmentation, dark spots and clogged pores. The vitamin C present in lemon juice [4] rejuvenates the skin and makes it firm. Being a natural astringent, it removes the dead skin cells and helps to get rid of the blackheads.

Ingredients

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp lemon juice

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients well.

Apply it on the affected area.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water.

Use this twice a week for the desired result.

Note: Refrain from using it if you have sensitive skin. The acidic nature of lemon juice might irritate your skin.

4. Baking Soda With Coconut Oil And Oats

Coconut oil has antibacterial properties [5] that help to maintain healthy skin. The lauric acid present in coconut oil [6] keeps the acne-causing bacteria at bay. Oats gently exfoliate the skin and remove the dirt and impurities from the skin. They also remove the excess oil from the skin and protect the skin from issues like acne and blackheads.

Ingredients

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp oatmeal

1 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together to get a paste of scrub-like texture.

Apply the paste on the affected area.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Wipe it off with a wet cloth.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

5. Baking Soda With Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has antimicrobial properties [7] that keep the harmful microbes at bay. It acts as a natural astringent that helps to shrink the skin pores. When used with baking soda, it cleanses the skin and helps to get rid of the blackheads.

Ingredients

A pinch of baking soda

4-5 drops of apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp water

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together.

Massage the mixture gently on the affected area.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Use this mixture once in two weeks to get the desired result.

6. Baking Soda With Sea Salt And Olive Oil

Sea salt keeps the oil production of the skin in check. It cleanses the skin and treats the issues of acne and blackheads. The anti-inflammatory properties of sea salt [8] have a soothing action on the skin. Olive oil possesses antioxidant properties [9] that protect the skin from free radical damage and helps to maintain healthy skin.

Ingredients

½ tsp baking soda

A pinch of sea salt

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together.

Apply it all over the nose area.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Use this once in two weeks for the desired result.

7. Baking Soda With Milk

Milk cleanses and nourishes the skin without clogging the skin pores. It keeps the excess oil of the skin in check. The alpha-hydroxy acids present in milk [10] benefit the skin. Baking soda, along with milk, effectively removes the blackheads.

Ingredients

½ tsp baking soda

2 tsp milk

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply it on the affected area.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Use this once in a week for the desired result.

8. Baking Soda With Brown Sugar And Rose Water

Brown sugar exfoliates the skin and removes the dead skin cells. It moisturises the skin and prevents the skin from sun damage. It also increases skin elasticity and prevents the signs of ageing. [11] Rose water maintains the pH balance of the skin. It has astringent properties that cleanse and tone the skin.

Ingredients

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp brown sugar

2 tbsp rose water

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together.

Gently massage the paste on the affected area for a couple of minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

9. Baking Soda With Tomato Juice

Tomato contains vitamin C [12] that rejuvenates the skin. It also contains vitamin A, citric acid and potassium that help to get rid of the blackheads.

Ingredients

1 tsp baking soda

2 tbsp tomato juice

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply this paste on the affected area.

Leave it on for 5 minutes.

Rinse it off by gently scrubbing it using cold water.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

10. Baking Soda And Rubbing Alcohol

Rubbing alcohol has astringent properties that tighten the skin pores. It helps to treat acne, pimples and blackheads.

Ingredients

½ cup baking soda

½ cup water

Rubbing alcohol (as needed)

Method of use

Wash your face with a mild cleanser.

Pat your face dry.

Soak a cotton ball in rubbing alcohol.

Disinfect the affected area using this cotton ball. You need to avoid dry, inflamed or wounded skin.

Boil the water.

Add baking soda in the water to make a paste.

Leave the paste to cool down.

Apply the paste on the affected area.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Splash some cold water on the skin.

Use this once every two weeks for the desired result.

11. Baking Soda With Rosemary Flowers

Rosemary flower has anti-inflammatory properties that have a soothing action on the skin. It also possesses antioxidant properties that protect the skin from damage and keep the skin healthy. [13] It has antiseptic properties that heal the skin. It comes in handy while dealing with blackheads.

Ingredients

A few strings of rosemary flowers

2 tbsp baking soda

2 tbsp warm water

1 cup normal water

Method of use

Wash your face with a mild cleanser.

Add the rosemary flowers to the cup of water.

Boil the water.

Let it cool down for about 10-15 minutes.

Give your face a steam with this water by covering your face with a towel for about 5 minutes.

Mix baking soda with the warm water to get a thin paste.

Gently scrub the affected area with this paste for 2-4 minutes.

Rinse it off using warm water and pat dry.

Apply some moisturiser on your face.

Use this 2-3 times a week for the desired result.

View Article References [1] Drake, D. (1997). Antibacterial activity of baking soda.Compendium of continuing education in dentistry.(Jamesburg, NJ: 1995). Supplement,18(21), S17-21. [2] Ediriweera, E. R., & Premarathna, N. Y. (2012). Medicinal and cosmetic uses of Bee's Honey - A review.Ayu,33(2), 178-82. [3] Penniston, K. L., Nakada, S. Y., Holmes, R. P., & Assimos, D. G. (2008). Quantitative assessment of citric acid in lemon juice, lime juice, and commercially-available fruit juice products.Journal of Endourology,22(3), 567-570. [4] Bennett, A. H., & Tarbert, D. J. (1933). Vitamin C in Citrus juices.The Biochemical journal,27(4), 1294-301. [5] Peedikayil, F. C., Remy, V., John, S., Chandru, T. P., Sreenivasan, P., & Bijapur, G. A. (2016). Comparison of antibacterial efficacy of coconut oil and chlorhexidine onStreptococcus mutans: Anin vivostudy.Journal of International Society of Preventive & Community Dentistry,6(5), 447-452. [6] Boateng, L., Ansong, R., Owusu, W. B., & Steiner-Asiedu, M. (2016). Coconut oil and palm oil's role in nutrition, health and national development: A review.Ghana medical journal,50(3), 189-196. [7] Yagnik, D., Serafin, V., & J Shah, A. (2018). Antimicrobial activity of apple cider vinegar against Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans; downregulating cytokine and microbial protein expression.Scientific reports,8(1), 1732. doi:10.1038/s41598-017-18618-x [8] Quist, S. R., Wiswedel, I., Quist, J., & Gollnick, H. P. (2011). Anti-inflammatory effects of topical formulations containing sea silt and sea salt on human skin in vivo during cutaneous microdialysis.Acta dermato-venereologica,91(5), 597-599. [9] Vissers, M. N., Zock, P. L., & Katan, M. B. (2004). Bioavailability and antioxidant effects of olive oil phenols in humans: a review.European journal of clinical nutrition,58(6), 955. [10] Ahn, K. S., Park, K. S., Jung, K. M., Jung, H. K., Lee, S. H., Chung, S. Y., ... & Yun, Y. W. (2002). Inhibitory effect of glycolic acid on ultraviolet B-induced c-fos expression, AP-1 activation and p53–p21 response in a human keratinocyte cell line.Cancer letters,186(2), 125-135. [11] Sumiyoshi, M., Hayashi, T., & Kimura, Y. (2009). Effects of the nonsugar fraction of brown sugar on chronic ultraviolet B irradiation-induced photoaging in melanin-possessing hairless mice.Journal of natural medicines,63(2), 130-136. [12] Beecher, G. R. (1998). Nutrient content of tomatoes and tomato products.Proceedings of the Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine,218(2), 98-100. [13] Andrade, J. M., Faustino, C., Garcia, C., Ladeiras, D., Reis, C. P., & Rijo, P. (2018).Rosmarinus officinalisL.: an update review of its phytochemistry and biological activity.Future science OA,4(4), FSO283. doi:10.4155/fsoa-2017-0124