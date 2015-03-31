13 Effective Home Remedies For Sensitive Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

If you have sensitive skin, you know how difficult it is to handle it. Sensitive skin needs a great deal of care. Redness, frequent rashes, itchy skin, excessive reaction to the products are clear signs that indicate that you have sensitive skin. Sensitive skin is quite susceptible to acne, pimples, rashes, sunburns and wrinkles. Most of the products available in the market don't suit it.

You need to be very careful while dealing with sensitive skin. You can have sensitive skin either by birth or it can be a result of chemicals present in your products. So how does one take care of the sensitive skin? Luckily, there are some home remedies that can help you take care of sensitive skin.

Sensitive skin, being prone to various mishaps, can be dealt with by using natural ingredients that are safe to use.

Signs Of Sensitive Skin

Stings or burns: Sensitive skin tends to react to most of the beauty products out there. If your skin stings or burns after using products like sunscreen, foundation, harsh face wash etc., it's a clear indication that you've got a sensitive skin.

Redness of skin: If your skin turns red even at the slight inconvenience, that means your skin is sensitive. Any harsh chemical would cause the skin to have red rashes.

Breakouts: Sensitive skin is quite prone to acne or pimples. This usually happens due to clogged pores. So, if that is the case with you, you have sensitive skin.

Itchy skin: Prolonged use of chemicals can irritate the sensitive skin, and thus can cause itchiness. An itchy skin, therefore, is a sign of sensitive skin.

Frequent Rashes: Because the skin is sensitive and reacts easily, rashes form quite easily and frequently. If you notice frequent rashes on your skin, it means you have sensitive skin.

Reaction to weather change: A change in weather conditions can irritate the skin. If the weather becomes a little harsh you can notice the breakouts in skin already.

Home Remedies For Sensitive Skin

1. Honey

Honey moisturises the skin. It has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the skin and keep it clean. It contains flavonoids and polyphenols which act as antioxidants and help protect the skin from free radical damage. [1]

Ingredient

1 tbsp raw honey

Method of use

Apply honey on your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off with warm water.

Pat dry your face.

2. Oatmeal and yogurt

Oatmeal has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties [2] that soothe the skin and protect the skin from damage. It moisturises the skin and is also effective in soothing sunburn. Yogurt contains lactic acid that makes the skin smooth and helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles. [3] It also helps to remove the dead skin cells, hence refreshes the skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp oatmeal

2/3 tbsp yogurt

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Dip a towel in hot water.

Wipe your face using the wet towel.

3. Amla and honey

Amla helps to facilitate collagen production, thus helps to make the skin firm. It has anti-inflammatory properties [4] that help to soothe the skin. It exfoliates the skin and helps to remove dead skin cells.

Ingredients

1 tbsp amla juice

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

4. Orange & egg yolk face pack

Orange contains vitamin C [5] that is an antioxidant and helps to protects the skin from damage. It has anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the skin. [6] The citric acid present in orange helps to exfoliate the skin and refreshes the skin.

Egg yolk has anti-inflammatory properties [7] that help to soothe the skin. Rose water has antioxidant and antibacterial properties [8] that help to keep the skin healthy and free from damage. Lime juice contains citric acid [9] and helps to exfoliate the skin and protect it from damage. Olive oil has antioxidant properties [10] that help to fight free radical damage and maintain healthy skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp orange juice

1 egg yolk

1 tsp olive oil

A few drops of rose water

A few drops of lime juice

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with warm water.

5. Banana

Banana contains potassium, vitamins B6 and C. [11] It has antioxidant properties [12] that protect the skin from damage. It moisturises the skin and also helps to treat acne.

Ingredient

1 ripe banana

Method of use

Mash the banana in a bowl to get a paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off.

6. Papaya

Papaya nourishes the skin. It contains vitamin A [13] that help to remove dead skin cells and refreshes the skin. It has antioxidant properties [14] that protect the skin from damage. It also has anti-inflammatory properties [15] that help to soothe the skin.

Ingredient

½ ripe papaya

Method of use

Mash the papaya in a bowl.

Using a cotton pad, applied the mashed papaya all over your face.

Put some cotton pads on top of it.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off.

7. Cucumber, oats and honey

Cucumber provides a soothing effect to the skin. It has antioxidant properties that fight free radical damage. It helps to reduce skin irritation and swelling. It has high water content and helps to hydrate the skin. [16]

Ingredients

1 tbsp cucumber juice

1 tbsp honey

3 tbsp oats

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together to get a paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off.

8. Egg white, banana and curd

Egg white has astringent properties and helps to shrink the pores. It rejuvenates your skin and removes excess oil.

Ingredients

1 egg white

1 tbsp curd

½ banana

Method of use

Mash the banana in a bowl to get a smooth paste.

Add egg white and curd in it and mix well.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off.

9. Almonds and egg

Almonds contain antioxidant properties [17] that help to fight free radical damage and maintain healthy skin. Eggs possess antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties [18] that help to soothe the skin and keep it healthy.

Ingredients

4-5 ground almonds

1 egg

Method of use

Grind the almonds to get a paste.

Add the egg in it and mix well.

Apply this on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off.

10. Milk, turmeric and lemon juice

Milk has antioxidant properties [19] that help to protect the skin from free radical damage. It nourishes your skin and gently exfoliates it, and hence helps to prevent acne.

Ingredients

3 tbsp raw milk

¼ tsp turmeric

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

Mix lemon juice and milk in a bowl.

Add turmeric in it and mix well.

Apply this mixture on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off with cold water.

11. Sugar and coconut oil

Sugar helps to retain moisture in the skin. It contains alpha hydroxy acid that helps to rejuvenate the skin and prevent premature ageing. [20] Coconut oil has anti-inflammatory properties [21] that help to soothe the skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Gently rub the mixture on your face in circular motions for a few minutes.

Rinse it off with warm water.

12. Tomato juice and lemon juice

Tomato has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties [22] that provide a soothing effect and maintain healthy skin. It helps to maintain the pH balance of the skin. It also helps to treat acne and sunburn.

Ingredients

3 tbsp tomato juice

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off.

13. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antioxidant properties. It helps to soothe the skin and protect it from damage. It moisturises the skin and protects the skin from sun damage. It has astringent properties that help to tighten the skin pores [23]

Ingredient

Aloe vera gel (as needed)

Method of use

Take some aloe vera gel on your fingertips.

Gently rub the gel on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off.

Tips For Sensitive Skin

Wash your face with a mild face wash twice a day.

Use a sunscreen that is suitable for your skin regularly.

Use a gentle exfoliator to exfoliate the skin.

Pat your skin dry instead of rubbing it vigorously. Be gentle with your skin.

Don't keep the make-up on your skin for a long time.

Use a skin toner that suits your skin.

Keep your skin hydrated.

Look for products that contain anti-inflammatory agents.

Avoid steaming your face.

Don't touch your face too much.

Wear cotton clothes that allow your skin to breathe.

Be mindful of your diet.

How To Choose Products For Sensitive Skin

Stay away from fragrance: Don't go for products that have fragrance. They usually have alcohol or other chemicals that are harsh on the skin.

Check for expiry date: Be mindful of the expiry date of the products you buy. Expired products can have a bad reaction on your skin.

Do a patch test: If you're buying anything new, it is always recommended to get a 24-hour patch test done. That way you will know if your skin reacts to that product. If it does, do not use that product.

Avoid waterproof make-up: Try to refrain from using waterproof make-up products. These are much harsh on your skin. Moreover, you'll need a stronger make-up remover to wipe it off.

Use pencil liners instead of liquid liners: Liquid liners contain latex which may irritate your skin. Pencil liners contain wax and are safe for your skin.

Have a look at the ingredients: Make a note of the ingredients that irritate your skin. Before you buy any product, go through the ingredient list on the product package. If that product contains something that doesn't suit your skin, don't use it.

Go natural: There are many products coming out that are made of natural ingredients and are not harsh on your skin. Try to use such natural skin care products. Or you can always go for home-made remedies like the ones above that you know will nourish your skin.



