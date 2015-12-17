Benefits Of Mint For Skin And How To Use Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Mint is a basic ingredient that is found in almost every Indian household. This delicious green herb adds a distinct flavour to our meal. But, did you know that mint has a lot of benefits to offer for your skin?

This refreshing herb is a wonderful ingredient to include in your skincare and can be used to tackle various skin issues. In fact, mint is an active ingredient in many cleansers, lotions and moisturisers available in the market.

Mint has antibacterial and antifungal properties that inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria and prevent skin issues such as acne.[1] It has a cooling effect on the skin and helps to soothe inflamed and irritated skin.[2]

The herb also possesses antioxidant properties that protect the skin from free radical damage and thus rejuvenates the skin to prevent signs of ageing.[3] Furthermore, it contains salicylic acid that helps to treat acne scars and refresh your skin.[4]

Isn't mint amazing? Before we move on to the ways to use mint in skincare, let's have a brief look at all the benefits mint has to offer for your skin.

Benefits Of Mint For Skin

• It helps to treat acne.

• It reduces age spots.

• It helps to fade acne scars.

• It treats blackheads.

• It reduces dark spots.

• It reduces dark circles.

• It rejuvenates the skin.

• It tones the skin.

• It prevents signs of ageing such as wrinkles.

• It brightens the skin.

How To Use Mint For Different Skin Issues

1. To treat acne

Mint can be used with lemon. The vitamin C content of lemon helps to treat acne and also the inflammation caused due to acne.[5]

Ingredients

• 10-12 mint leaves

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

• Grind the mint leaves to make a paste.

• Add the lemon juice to this paste and mix both the ingredients together well.

• Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

• Leave it on for 15 minutes.

• Rinse it off using cold water.

2. To treat acne scars

Honey possesses antiseptic, antioxidant and antibacterial properties that heal and cleanse the skin from within and thus help to heal acne scars.[6]

Ingredients

• A handful of mint leaves

• 1 tbsp honey

Method of use

• Wash the mint leaves and grind them well so as to make a paste.

• Add honey to this paste and mix both the ingredients together well.

• Apply the mixture on your face.

• Leave it on for about half an hour.

• Rinse it off later.

3. To tackle oily skin

Multani mitti absorbs the dirt, impurities and the excess oil from the skin and thus helps to tackle the issue of oily skin. Lactic acid present in yogurt unclogs skin pores and moisturises the skin to prevent excess oil production in the skin.[7]

Ingredients

• A handful of mint leaves

• 1 tbsp multani mitti

• 1 tbsp yogurt

Method of use

• In a bowl, take the multani mitti.

• Add yogurt in it and give it a good mix to make a paste.

• Grind the mint leaves to get a paste and add this paste to the multani mitti-yogurt mixture. Mix well.

• Apply the mixture on your face.

• Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

• Rinse it off using cold water.

4. For skin brightening

Lemon is one of the best ingredients to lighten and brighten the skin. It contains vitamin C that reduces melanin formation in the skin, thereby reducing pigmentation and brightening the skin.[8]

Ingredients

• 200 gm mint leaves

• 1 cup green tea

• Juice of a lemon

• 1 cucumber

• 3 tbsp yogurt

Method of use

• Grind the mint leaves to make a paste.

• Peel and blend the cucumber to get cucumber paste.

• Mix both the pastes together.

• Add yogurt and lemon juice to it and mix everything together well.

• Wash your face with a mild cleanser and pat dry.

• Apply a thin layer of this mixture.

• Allow it to dry before putting up another layer on top of it.

• Leave it on for 20 minutes.

• Brew a cup of green tea. Ensure that it isn't too hot.

• Peel off the mask and then rinse it off using green tea.

• Leave it on for 20 minutes before finally rinsing your face with tap water.

5. For dark circles

Potato has skin bleaching properties and therefore, helps to reduce the dark circles under your eyes.

Ingredients

• A handful of mint leaves

• 1 potato

Method of use

• Peel and chop the potato into smaller pieces.

• Mix potato and mint leaves in a blender to get a paste.

• Soak a couple of cotton pads in this paste and keep it in the refrigerator.

• Let it refrigerate for an hour.

• Place the cotton pads on your under eye area.

• Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

• Remove the cotton pads and rinse the area.

6. For blackheads

Blended together, turmeric and mint juice are an effective remedy to cleanse the skin pores and calm the inflamed and irritated skin, and this remedy helps to remove blackheads.[9]

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp mint juice

• 1 tbsp turmeric powder

Method of use

• Mix both the ingredients together to get a paste.

• Apply this paste on the affected areas.

• Leave it on for 15 minutes.

• Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

• Apply some moisturiser to finish it off.

7. For glowing skin

Vitamin C present in banana facilitates collagen production to improve skin texture, protects the skin from damage and provides a natural glow to the skin.[10]

Ingredients

• 10-12 mint leaves

• 2 tbsp mashed banana

Method of use

• Mix the banana and mint leaves together in a blender to get a paste.

• Apply the mixture evenly on your face.

• Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

• Rinse it off using cold water.

8. For treating sunburn

Cucumber has a soothing and cooling effect on the skin. It keeps the skin moisturised and provides relief to the skin from sunburn and the pain associated with it.[11]

Ingredients

• 10-12 mint leaves

• ¼ fresh cucumber

Method of use

• Mix both the ingredients together in a blender to get a paste.

• Apply the paste on the affected areas.

• Leave it on for 20 minutes.

• Rinse it off using cold water.

9. To exfoliate the skin

Oats moisturises the skin and exfoliates it to remove dead skin cells. Besides, it also helps to soothe inflamed and itchy skin.[12] Honey locks the moisture in the skin to make it soft and supple while cucumber provides a cooling effect to the skin.

Ingredients

• A handful of mint leaves

• 1 tsp honey

• 1 tbsp oats

• 1 tbsp cucumber juice

Method of use

• Grind the oats to get a powder.

• Next, grind the mint leaves to get a paste.

• Add the oats powder to the paste and mix well.

• Add honey and cucumber juice in it and mix everything together well.

• Apply the mixture on your face.

• Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

• Gently scrub your face in circular motions for a couple of minutes.

• Rinse it off using cold water.

