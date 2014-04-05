Watermelon Face Masks & Its Benefits Skin Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

Everyone loves eating watermelon for the myriad of benefits it offers. Red, watery, fleshy, sweet, and refreshing, this fruit is not just good for health, but also for your skin and hair. Why is it that watermelon ranks among the top fruits recommended for skin care? Well, for starters, watermelon contains essential vitamins and nutrients, along with a special component called lycopene, which helps in removing free radicals from your skin, thus preventing skin damage.

You can consume watermelon on a daily basis to avail its amazing benefits or even include it in your skin & hair care routine in the form of face masks, cleansers, hair masks, or conditioner. But before we begin with the recipe to make one, here is a list of benefits watermelon offers and the important reasons why it deserves a place in your skincare routine.

Benefits Of Watermelon For Skin

Loaded with Vitamin A, B6, and C, watermelon is a truly blessed fruit and is one of the choicest picks for skin care. It offers the following benefits:

It gives you glowing skin.

It nourishes your skin from within.

It moisturises and hydrates your skin.

It acts as a natural skin toner and a cleanser.

It works as an anti-ageing agent.

It prevents excess oil production in your skin.

It treats dry skin.

It removes tan.

It gives you wrinkle-free skin and reduces fine lines.

It also treats acne and pimples.

How To Make Home-made Watermelon Face Masks

1. Watermelon & honey

Loaded with antibacterial and antioxidant properties, honey not only eliminates the bacteria but also moisturises and nourishes your skin.[1]

Ingredients

2 tbsp watermelon juice

2 tbsp honey

How to do

Mix both the ingredients - watermelon juice & honey together in a bowl until you get a consistent paste.

Apply it on your face and neck and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

2. Watermelon & yoghurt

Yoghurt helps to remove excess oil from your skin. It also protects the skin against harmful sun rays and reduces tanning. [2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp watermelon pulp

2 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

Combine some watermelon pulp and yoghurt in a bowl.

Apply it on your face and neck.

Leave it on for about 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

3. Watermelon & milk

Milk contains lactic acid that helps in enhancing the elasticity of your skin. Besides, milk also helps to improve your complexion. [3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp watermelon juice

2 tbsp milk

1 vitamin E tablet

How to do

Add some watermelon juice to a bowl.

Next, add some milk to it.

Crack open a vitamin E tablet and add its content to the bowl. Mix all the ingredients together.

Apply it on your face and neck.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

4. Watermelon & cucumber

A popular astringent, cucumber help to lighten acne scars. It also removes dead skin cells and impurities from the skin. [4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp watermelon juice

1 tbsp cucumber pulp

How to do

Combine some watermelon juice and cucumber pulp in a bowl. Mix both the ingredients together until you get a consistent paste.

Apply it on your face and neck.

Leave it on for about 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

5. Watermelon & banana

Loaded with vitamins A, B6 & C, bananas are quite essential for skin care. They possess antioxidants that reverse the damage caused by free radicals. [5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp watermelon pulp

2 tbsp banana pulp

How to do

Mix both watermelon and banana pulp in a bowl.

Blend both the ingredients to form a smooth, consistent paste.

Apply it on your face and neck and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

6. Watermelon & sugar

Sugar is a natural humectant, meaning it draws moisture from the environment into the skin. You can combine it with watermelon to make your very own sugar scrub at home. [6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp watermelon pulp

How to do

Mix both watermelon pulp and sugar in a bowl.

Take some amount of the mixture on your hands and scrub your face with it.

Scrub for about 10 minutes and leave it on for another 5-7 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

7. Watermelon & papaya

Papaya contains an enzyme called papain which has exfoliating properties and successfully removes all the dead cells. [7]

Ingredients

2 tbsp watermelon pulp

2 tbsp papaya pulp

How to do

Mash some papaya pulp and add it to a bowl.

Add some watermelon pulp to it and blend both the ingredients together.

Apply it on your face and neck and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

8. Watermelon & avocado

Avocados are rich in antioxidants and beta-carotene that fight free radicals, thus protecting your skin from any kind of damage. They also slow down the process of ageing and give you youthful skin.[8]

Ingredients

2 tbsp watermelon pulp

2 tbsp avocado pulp

How to do

Combine some watermelon and avocado pulp in a bowl.

Mix both the ingredients together until you get a smooth paste.

Apply it on your face.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

9. Watermelon & aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel rejuvenates the skin, hydrates it, and keeps your skin looking fresh all the time. It has antimicrobial properties, making it ideal to treat acne and pimples. [9]

Ingredients

2 tbsp watermelon pulp

2 tbsp rosewater

2 tbsp freshly extracted aloe vera gel

How to do

Take a bowl and add the watermelon pulp to it.

Next, add some rosewater and again mix well.

Once you add the rosewater, take some freshly extracted aloe vera gel and mix it with the watermelon mixture.

Apply the paste to your face and neck and leave it on for about half an hour.

After 30 minutes, wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this once or twice a week for desired results.

10. Watermelon & pomegranate

Pomegranate contains vitamin C that makes your skin soft and smooth by reducing dryness. It also hydrates your skin and keeps it nourished all the time. Besides, pomegranate seeds also help in repairing your skin. [10]

Ingredients

2 tbsp watermelon juice

2 tbsp pomegranate juice

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Mix both watermelon and pomegranate juice in a bowl.

Add some honey to it and blend all the ingredients together.

Apply the paste on your face and neck and leave it on.

Wait for about half an hour and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this process once a week for desired results.

