9 Natural Ways To Use Kiwi For Healthy Skin & Hair

It is no secret that fruits have a major impact on our skin and hair. They constantly provide us with the much-needed nourishment and nutrients that are beneficial for our skin and hair. Including fruits in our daily can be great for your hair care needs.

Fruits help to strengthen your hair and give you soft and glowing skin. They also ensure that you skin and hair get the necessary nutrients from time to time when you consume fruit juice, eat raw fruits, or use them topically. [1] Speaking of fruits, have you ever tried using kiwi for skin and hair care? If not, you must try it today as it has a lot of benefits to offer.

Listed below are some amazing benefits of kiwi for skin and hair and the ways to use them:

How To Use Kiwi For Skin?

1. Boosts collagen production

Kiwi is good for skin as it is rich in Vitamin C which will help in this process. Vitamin C helps the body to produce collagen. Besides, olive oil contains antioxidants that prevent premature ageing and also boost collagen levels of your skin.[2]

Ingredients

1 tbsp kiwi pulp

1 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes or until it dries completely.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once or twice a week for the desired result.

2. Prevents premature ageing

The increase of antioxidants in the body will help with delaying the ageing process in the body. Antioxidants will help with the neutralizing the free radicals which damage the healthy cells this will change the texture of the skin including its thickness, elasticity and firmness. Kiwi benefits for skin as it has substances that fight the free radicals. On the other hand, avocados contain vitamin E that protects the skin from free radical damage.

Ingredients

2 tbsp kiwi pulp

2 tbsp avocado pulp

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl until you get a consistent paste.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this once or twice a week for the desired result.

3. Fights acne and pimples

The AHAs and anti- inflammatory properties of the kiwi fruit help to fight acne and also prevent your skin from other breakouts. On the other hand, lemon contains antibacterial properties that keep acne and pimples at bay. [3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp kiwi pulp

2 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

4. Prevents dryness

Kiwi contains vitamin C in abundance which helps to heal cuts and also is good to prevent rough and dry skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp kiwi pulp

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

5. Gives you soft and glowing skin

Kiwi is rich in vitamin C and vitamin E. Apart from that, it also contains a lot of antioxidants that are beneficial for your skin. Besides, turmeric contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that reduce blemishes and dark spots, thus giving you glowing skin. [5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp kiwi pulp

1 tbsp turmeric

1 tbsp rosewater

How to do

In a bowl, add both the ingredients and mix them together.

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

How To Use Kiwi For Hair?

1. Fights hair loss

Kiwi contains vitamins E and C that help to fight hair loss and maintain hair health. [4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp kiwi pulp

1 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Blend some kiwi pulp and coconut oil together in a bowl

Apply it evenly on your hair.

Let it stay for about 30 minutes and then wash it off with your regular shampoo-conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

2. Prevents hair breakage

Ingredients

1 tbsp kiwi pulp

1 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Mix some watermelon juice and coconut oil in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently apply it to your hair - from roots to tips.

Put on a shower cap and leave it on for about an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

3. Prevents premature greying of hair

Kiwi contains a high content of copper that helps in preventing premature greying of hair.

Ingredients

1 tbsp kiwi pulp

1 tbsp henna powder

How to do

Combine both the ingredients to make a mixture.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and apply it to your hair and scalp.

Cover your head with a shower cap and allow the mixture to stay for about half an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner and allow your hair to air dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

4. Combats dryness

Dry and rough hair can be a pain, but with a kiwi hair mask, you do not need to worry. It contains omega-3 fatty acids that hydrate your hair.

Ingredients

2 tbsp kiwi pulp

2 tbsp honey

How to do

Mix some kiwi pulp and honey in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently apply it to your hair - from roots to tips.

Put on a shower cap and leave it on for about an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

