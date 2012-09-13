7 Effective Ways To Use Ice Cubes For Skincare Skin Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

It goes without saying that ice cubes are the best-kept secret in the beauty community. From boosting blood circulation to imparting an instant glow, ice cubes can do all kinds of wonders to your skin. Numerous women all over the world use ice cubes to deal with unsightly zits, puffy eyes, and sunburn. However, ice cubes are known to be the most effective in achieving a dewy skin.

Ice has surprising benefits, and when incorporated in your daily skin care routine, it doubles up the benefits on the face. Ice is incredibly cheap and suits all types of skin. Ice not only helps to make your make-up lasts longer, but it benefits your skin in several ways.

We, at Boldsky, present to you different ways to include ice in your daily skin care routine and the various benefits that it provides to the skin when used in your daily skin care routine.

Benefits Of Ice Cubes For Skin

Refreshes tired skin

Treats acne and pimples

Soothes skin inflammation

Soothes and treats sunburn

Banishes puffy eyes

Reduces dark circles

Treats boils

Shrinks pores on your skin

Reduces the appearance of wrinkles

Gives you an oil-free look

Exfoliates your skin

Reduces redness of the skin

Gives you glowing, dewy skin

How To Use Ice Cubes For Skincare

1. Ice cubes and honey for dewy, glowing skin

Loaded with antibacterial and antioxidant properties, honey helps to give you soft and supple skin. Regular usage of honey on skin makes your skin glow. [1]

Ingredients

2 tbsp honey

Water (as required)

How to do

Mix honey and water in a bowl.

Pour the mixture in the ice tray and make ice cubes.

Apply it all over your face.

Allow it to dry and leave it at that.

Repeat this three times a week for the desired result.

2. Ice cubes and aloe vera for sunburn

Aloe vera possesses skin soothing properties that help to calm it and thus reduce inflammation. Applying aloe vera on sunburnt area instantly soothes it and gives you a feeling of relaxation. [2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel (freshly extracted)

Water (as required)

How to do

Combine some freshly extracted aloe vera gel and water in a bowl.

Pour the mixture in the ice tray and make ice cubes.

Apply it to the affected area.

Allow it to dry and leave it at that.

Repeat this three times a week for the desired result.

3. Ice cubes and green tea for puffy eyes

Green tea contains antioxidants that help to reduce puffy eyes along with the appearance of dark circles. [3]

Ingredients

2 green tea bags

Hot water (as required)

How to do

In a small cup, add some hot water and two green tea bags.

Keep it for about 15-20 minutes and then remove the green tea bag and discard it.

Allow the green tea to cool down a bit.

Once done, pour the green tea in the ice tray and make ice cubes.

Apply it to the affected area.

Allow it to dry and leave it at that.

Repeat this twice times a week for the desired result.

4. Ice cubes and cinnamon for acne

Cinnamon possesses anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties and along with ice, it helps to shrink the pores on your skin, thus reducing oiliness and combating problems like acne and pimples. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp cinnamon powder

Water (as required)

How to do

Mix some cinnamon powder and water in a bowl.

Pour the mixture in the ice tray and make ice cubes.

Apply it all over your face.

Allow it to dry and leave it at that.

Repeat this three times a week for the desired result.

5. Ice cubes and rosepetals for anti-ageing

Rose petals and rosehip oil both possess antibacterial and antiageing properties that prevent fine lines and wrinkles.[5]

Ingredients

½ cup drid rose petals

5-6 drops of rosehip oil

Water (as required)

How to do

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl.

Pour the mixture in the ice tray and make ice cubes.

Apply it to your face and neck and leave it at that. Do not wash your face and neck.

Repeat this three times a week for the desired result.

6. Ice cubes and baking soda for pores

Baking soda contains antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that help to shrink pores on your skin, thus preventing any breakouts. [6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

Water (as required)

How to do

Mix some baking soda and water in a bowl.

Pour the mixture in the ice tray and make ice cubes.

Apply it all over your face and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash you face with normal water and pat it dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

7. Ice cubes and turmeric for blemishes

Turmeric powder contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce blemishes and redness from your skin. It also works effectively for other skin conditions like acne and pimples.[7]

Ingredients

1 tsp turmeric powder

Water (as required)

How to do

Add some turmeric powder and water in a bowl and mix both the ingredients together.

Pour the mixture in the ice tray and make ice cubes.

Apply it all over your face or to the affected area and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash you face with normal water and pat dry.

Repeat this once or twice a week for the desired result.

