25 Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of Scars

Scars can make you quite conscious of yourself. Whether you got them from an injury or the acne outburst you had as a teenager, the scar remains with you even after the wound is healed.

There are certain medical methods like laser treatment that can help remove them, but it is quite expensive and can be rather scary. So, what option do we have rather than living with that scar?

Don't you worry. Today we've presented various natural ways that can help you get rid of your scar and flaunt a clear skin. Read on and find out what these are!

Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of Scars

1. Honey

Honey has antiseptic, antimicrobial and antioxidant properties that help to make healthy skin. It also has healing properties that help to heal skin tissues. [1]

Ingredient

Honey (as required)

Method of use

Take some honey on your fingertips.

Massage this on your face in circular motions.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off and pat dry.

2. Aloe vera and lemon juice

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help to soothe the skin and treat the scars. It facilitates collagen production that improves skin elasticity and reduces the appearance of the scars. [2] Lemon contains vitamin C [3] that helps in collagen production and hence helps to reduce the scars. It also has skin lightening properties that help to lighten the scars over a period of time.

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

½ tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

Take out some fresh aloe vera gel from the aloe vera leaf.

Add the aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Add the freshly squeezed lemon juice in the bowl and mix well.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off with normal water.

Use this thrice a week for the best result.

3. Apple cider vinegar and honey

Apple cider vinegar has antimicrobial properties that help to keep bacteria at bay. It contains lactic acid and malic acid that help to exfoliate the skin and hence remove dead skin cells. [4] It is helpful in getting rid of the scars.

Ingredients

½ tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp raw honey

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Gently massage the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

4. Egg white and lemon

Egg contains vitamin A that helps to dry the blemishes. It has antioxidant properties that help to maintain a clean and healthy skin. The vitamin C in egg helps to improve skin elasticity and reduces the scars. [5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp egg white

½ tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients to get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for a few minutes.

Rinse it off.

5. Baking soda and coconut oil

Baking soda exfoliates the skin and helps to remove the dead skin cells. It has anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the skin. It also has antibacterial properties [6] that keep the bacteria away and maintain healthy skin. Coconut oil has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties [7] that help to soothe the skin and keep it clean. Vitamins E and K present in coconut oil help to repair the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

2 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Massage the mixture gently on your face for 2-3 minutes.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water.

6. Sandalwood powder and almond oil

Sandalwood exfoliates the skin and helps to remove dead skin cells. It has antibacterial properties that help to keep the bacteria at bay. Almond oil has anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the skin. It helps to reduce the scars and rejuvenate the skin. [8]

Ingredients

1 tsp sandalwood powder

2 tsp almond oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

7. Gram flour and honey

Rich in carbohydrates, amino acids and proteins [9] , gram flour helps to exfoliate the skin and remove dead skin cells.

Ingredients

½ tsp gram flour

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off with the help of a mild cleanser.

8. Marigold and rose water

Marigold has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties [10] that help to soothe the skin and keep it clean. It moisturises and repairs the skin. Rose water tones the skin and helps to maintain the pH balance of the skin.

Ingredients

2-3 marigold flowers

2 tbsp rose water

Method of use

Grind the petals of marigold into powder.

Add the rose water in the powder and mix well.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

9. Neem and aloe vera

Neem has antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties [11] that help to protect the skin from damage and soothe it. It also antiseptic and healing properties that help to heal the scars over a period of time.

Ingredients

A handful dried up neem leaves

2 tsp aloe vera gel

Method of use

Crush the dried up neem leaves into a powder.

Add half a tsp of this powder in a bowl.

Add aloe vera gel in the bowl and mix well.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 5 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

10. Olive oil and lemon juice

Olive oil has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antimicrobial properties that help to nourish the skin and prevent skin damage. It has healing properties that will help reduce the scars. [12]

Ingredients

1 tsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply it on your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

11. Turmeric and milk

Turmeric has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties [13] that help to soothe the skin and heal the scars. Milk moisturises and exfoliates the skin and help to get rid of dead skin cells.

Ingredients

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp raw milk

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

12. Multani mitti and coconut oil

Multani mitti exfoliates the skin and helps to get rid of the dead skin cells. It tones the skin and helps to get rid of the impurities.

Ingredients

1 tsp multani mitti

1 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply it on your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

13. Rose hip oil

Rose hip oil contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties [14] that help nourish the skin. It promotes skin regeneration and helps to reduce the scars.

Ingredient

Rose hip oil (as needed)

Method of use

Take a little oil on your fingertips.

Gently massage your face this oil, paying special attention to the scarred area.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

14. Almond paste

Almond has antioxidant properties [15] that help to prevent free radical damage and thus keep the skin healthy. It nourishes the skin and helps to reduce the scars.

Ingredient

2-3 almonds

Method of use

Soak the almonds in water overnight.

Peel the almond skin in the morning.

Crush them to get a paste.

Apply the almond paste on the scars.

Leave it on 30 minutes.

Wash it off later.

15. Nutmeg and honey

Nutmeg has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties [16] that help soothe the skin and keep it healthy. It rejuvenates the skin and helps to reduce the scars.

Ingredients

Half a nutmeg

1 tsp honey

3-5 drops of lemon juice

½ tsp tomato juice

Method of use

Grind the nutmeg into powder.

Take out 1 tsp nutmeg powder.

Add honey to the powder and mix well.

Now add lemon juice and tomato juice in the mixture. Mix well.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply a thin layer of the mixture evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Sprinkle a little water on your face.

Gently massage your face in circular motions for a couple of minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Apply a mild moisturiser on the face.

16. Papaya seeds

Papaya seeds possess antioxidant properties [17] that help protect skin from free radical damage and hence refreshes the skin. Vitamin A present in them help remove dead skin cells and promote the growth of new skin cells.

Ingredients

A handful of papaya seeds

Method of use

Grind the papaya seeds to get a paste.

Add a little papaya juice to the paste and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Gently peel it off.

Rinse your face using milk and water.

17. Jamun seeds

Jamun seeds have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties [18] that help to protect and soothe the skin. It helps in reducing pimples, blemishes and scars.

Ingredients

2 tbsp jamun seeds powder

1 tbsp milk

1 tsp honey

Method of use

Dry some jamun seeds and grind them into powder.

Take 2 tbsp of jamun powder, add milk and honey to it.

Mix all the ingredients together to get a paste.

Apply the paste on your face or just over the scar.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

18. Guava seeds

Guava contains antioxidant properties [19] that help fight free radical damage and hence keep the skin healthy.

Ingredients

1 tbsp guava seeds powder

Water (as needed)

Method of use

Take out the seeds from guava.

Dry them in the sun.

Grind the dried up seeds into powder.

Take the guava seeds powder in a bowl.

Add enough water to it so as to get a paste.

Apply the paste on your face or just over the scars.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

19. Kiwi

Kiwi has antioxidant properties [20] that help fight free radical damage and maintain healthy skin. It rejuvenates the skin and helps to reduce the scars.

Ingredient

1 Kiwi

Method of use

Cut the kiwi into half.

Take one piece and gently massage the kiwi on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off using milk.

20. Watermelon seeds

Watermelon seeds are a rich source of vitamins, proteins and minerals. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the skin and keep it clean and healthy. [21]

Ingredients

1 tbsp watermelon seeds powder

Rose water (as needed)

Method of use

Scoop out the seeds from the watermelon.

Dry them in sunlight.

Grind the dried up seeds into powder.

Take 1 tbsp of the powder in a bowl.

Add enough rose water in the powder so as to get a paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off.

21. Coffee

Coffee exfoliates the skin and helps to remove the dead skin cells. It has antioxidant properties [22] that protect from skin damage.

Ingredients

1 tbsp coffee powder

1 tbsp water

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply the paste on your scars.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off later.

22. Rice water

Rice water helps to tone the skin. It has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin. It helps to treat acne, pimples and blemishes and also to reduce the scars.

Ingredient

Rice water (as needed)

Method of use

Strain out the water left after cooking the rice.

Store it in a container.

Rinse your face with this water.

23. Tomato

Tomato has antioxidant properties [23] that help fight free radical damage and keep the skin healthy. It acts as a natural bleaching agent and helps to lighten the scars.

Ingredient

1 tomato

Method of use

Take out the pulp of the tomato.

Apply this pulp on your scar.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

24. Orange peel powder

Orange peel has anti-inflammatory properties [24] and helps to soothe the skin. It nourishes the skin and helps to maintain skin elasticity. The antioxidant properties of orange peel help keep the skin healthy.

Ingredients

1 tsp orange peel powder

1 tsp honey

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply the paste on your scar.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

25. Oatmeal

Oatmeal has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties [25] that help refresh the skin and protect the skin from damage. It exfoliates the skin and helps to remove the dead skin cells.

Ingredients

2 tsp cooked oatmeal

½ lemon

1 tsp honey

Method of use

Take the oatmeal in a bowl.

Squeeze the lemon into it.

Add honey in the bowl and mix well.

Apply it on your scar.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Tips To Prevent Scars

Keep the wound moist. You can either use petroleum jelly or water for that.

Refrain from popping the pimples.

Wash your face twice a day to keep it clean.

Avoid the sun as much as you can while your wound is healing.

Try not to use the scar removal creams available in the market as the harsh chemicals present in them can harm your skin in the long run.

Have patience and keep calm. Let your skin heal on its own time.

