Pre-Shave Oil For The Smoothest Beard Finish: How To Use
Shaving is pretty straightforward, but it can be painful and messy sometimes. Maybe you've heard about people using pre-shave oil to help smooth the process.
Adding pre-shave oils to your favourite shaving cream, foam, or gel will leave your skin smooth and ready to shave. In addition, they make your razor glide against your skin, which helps prevent irritation. So, what is this pre-shave liquid and how you can use it?
What Is Pre-Shave Oil? Why Is It Good For Your Beard?
Pre-shave oil can help prevent a number of less desirable side effects associated with shaving, such as irritation, itching, and ingrown hairs. In addition, pre-shave oil reduces friction, irritation, and nicks caused by the razor blades as they move smoothly across the skin surface by lubricating the skin. It is also essential that a pre-shave oil contains ingredients that nourish the skin and provide additional benefits, such as hydration and antioxidants.
How To Use Pre-Shave Oil
To achieve the best results, pre-shave oils should be applied before shaving. Before applying the oil, you should wet the skin with a warm, damp towel or, better yet, take a warm bath.
By doing so, the beard hairs are softened, reducing the likelihood of irritation and razor bumps. Also, experts recommend making sure your skin and beard receive a good dose of exfoliation before applying pre-shave oil and shaving - this will help reduce razor bumps and ensure a more comfortable shave.
Who Should Use Pre-Shave Oil?
Pre-shave oil is appropriate for all ages, but younger individuals are more likely to have an oily complexion and be prone to acne. Therefore, you should skip using pre-shave oil when you have a breakout or are particularly oily, acne-prone, or prone to breakouts.
