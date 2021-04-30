Just In
On Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor’s Death Anniversary, A Look At His Stylish Hair And Beard Looks From His 5 Films
Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30 April 2020 after battling leukaemia for two years. The evergreen actor won the hearts of millions by giving hit films one after the other and big cinematic moments, which we will always cherish. As an actor Rishi Kapoor was par excellence but apart from wowing us with his comic timing, it was also his stylish hair and beard looks that were bang on and are unforgettable. Right from 1973 film Bobby to 2016 release Kapoor & Sons, he had shown his versatile looks on-screen and impressed all of us. As today marks the death anniversary of the legendary actor, let us take a look at his hair and beard looks from his 5 films.
Rishi Kapoor In Bobby (1973)
Rishi Kapoor was just 20 years young when he was the main lead in 1973 film Bobby. In the film, the actor played the role of Raj Nath, the son of a rich Hindi businessman. For his role, he was given a very unique haircut, known as the ‘magic haircut'. His hair was kept short and was given side-partition with curvy waves at the front. With such amazing haircut, he sported a clean shave look and looked dapper.
Rishi Kapoor In Deewana (1992)
Rishi Kapoor played the role of Ravi, a rich famous singer in his 1992 film Deewana. He looked very different in this film. For his role, he grew his hair a little long (as compared to his hair length in Bobby). We could see, he was given curly hair look, not just on the top but also on the sides. With such dapper haircut, he went for a clean shave look.
Rishi Kapoor In Agneepath (2012)
Rishi Kapoor, who has been a romantic hero in most of his films, played an absolutely different role in 2021 film Agneepath and needless to say, he totally nailed it. He played the character of Rauf Lala, an underworld Don. Justifying his villain character, Rishi went for a fierce look and to get that fierce look, he wore black kohl on his eyes. The white short hair, white moustache, and white beard, made him look event more handsome. A karakul cap complemented his look.
Rishi Kapoor In Mulk (2018)
Rishi Kapoor portrayed the role of Advocate Murad Ali Mohammed, a lawyer by profession in his 2018 film Mulk. He sported totally different look for this movie and it suited him. While the white hair on his head was short, his beard was kept quite long and thick. However, his moustache was trimmed and it was just his long beard that made statement.
Rishi Kapoor In Kapoor & Sons (2016)
The 2016 film Kapoor & Sons starred three young generation actors- Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Fawad Khan but it was Rishi Kapoor's comic timing and fun personality that stole all the limelight. In the film, he played the role of Amarjeet Kapoor, the grandfather of Sidharth and Fawad's character. He sported a semi-bald look and even his eyebrows were highlighted by white colour. With clean shave look, he rounded out his avatar.
So, what do you think about these looks of Rishi Kapoor from his films? Let us know that in the comment section.
You'll always be missed, Rishi Kapoor!