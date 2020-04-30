ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor’s Top 5 Fashionable Looks From His Movies

    By
    |

    After Irrfan Khan, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor also passed away. The 67-year-old actor had been struggling with cancer from quite some time and we are extremely saddened to hear about his loss. The actor has given us so many brilliant cinematic moments, which we all miss. He came as a quintessential chocolate boy in the Indian cinema but his movies like Karz and Mulk showed us his versatility on screen. Other than leaving an impact on us with his acting, Rishi Kapoor also won us with his fashion looks in his movies. Here are his five fashionable movies looks that we will always remember.

    Source: YouTube Movies

    Rishi Kapoor's Patterned Shirt In Bobby (1973)

    Rishi Kapoor is the young boy in Bobby, who is in love with Bobby (played by Dimple Kapadia). The actor absolutely popularised patterned shirts in the movie and he also played with bright hues in the movie. Rishi Kapoor also flaunted colour-blocked outfits in the movie by pairing contrasting trousers with shirts. And well, who can forget his huge round-framed spectacles, which absolutely added to his character in the film?

    Rishi Kapoor's Silver Outfit In Karz (1980)

    Rishi Kapoor's silver outfit in the cult classic movie Karz (1980) was unforgettable. The actor looked dapper in the discotheque-themed song, 'Om Shanti Om' from the movie. His full-sleeved sequinned silver shirt with matching pants became a disco dress code after the movie. Later, the very recreated outfit was donned by his son, Ranbir Kapoor for the movie, Besharam (2013).

    Source: YRF Movies

    Rishi Kapoor's Cardigan Look In Chandni (1989)

    Rishi Kapoor is the romantic hero in Chandni, who pursues the lead character Chandni (Sridevi) relentlessly. We loved the simple looks of Rishi Kapoor in the movie. The seasoned actor often donned cardigans in the movie, which were splashed in the shades of purple and black and green stripes. Not only that, his white-hued kurta and pyjama, and red jacket and white pants also won us.

    Source: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram

    Rishi Kapoor's Abstract Shirt In Yaraana (1995)

    Rishi Kapoor's abstract shirt from the movie Yaarana had absolutely caught our attention. In fact, his co-star of the movie, Madhuri Dixit-Nene took to her Instagram to share this picture and offer condolence. She shared a still from the song with Rishi Kapoor. We absolutely liked this multi-hued shirt of Rishi Kapoor, which was splashed in the shades of pink, black, and orange. His shirt also featured intricate patterns in gold-tone, which also accentuated his shirt.

    Source: Zee Bollywood

    Rishi Kapoor's Kurta Pyjama Look In Mulk (2018)

    In the later phase of his career, Rishi Kapoor was more focused on character-driven roles. He totally won us with his performance in Mulk, which was a courtroom drama and also had Taapsee Pannu in the lead. With this movie, Rishi Kapoor absolutely broke his romantic hero image and instead offered us an intimate portrait of an old man, who is struggling to be judged innocent. His white kurta pyjamas in the movie teamed with jackets and a skullcap (taqiyah) offered us a refreshing look.

    We will miss Rishi Kapoor's performance and charming presence on-screen. He played so many diverse characters. Rest in peace, Rishi Kapoor!

    More RISHI KAPOOR News

    Read more about: rishi kapoor celebrity fashion
    Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue