Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor’s Top 5 Fashionable Looks From His Movies

After Irrfan Khan, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor also passed away. The 67-year-old actor had been struggling with cancer from quite some time and we are extremely saddened to hear about his loss. The actor has given us so many brilliant cinematic moments, which we all miss. He came as a quintessential chocolate boy in the Indian cinema but his movies like Karz and Mulk showed us his versatility on screen. Other than leaving an impact on us with his acting, Rishi Kapoor also won us with his fashion looks in his movies. Here are his five fashionable movies looks that we will always remember.

Rishi Kapoor's Patterned Shirt In Bobby (1973)

Rishi Kapoor is the young boy in Bobby, who is in love with Bobby (played by Dimple Kapadia). The actor absolutely popularised patterned shirts in the movie and he also played with bright hues in the movie. Rishi Kapoor also flaunted colour-blocked outfits in the movie by pairing contrasting trousers with shirts. And well, who can forget his huge round-framed spectacles, which absolutely added to his character in the film?

Rishi Kapoor's Silver Outfit In Karz (1980)

Rishi Kapoor's silver outfit in the cult classic movie Karz (1980) was unforgettable. The actor looked dapper in the discotheque-themed song, 'Om Shanti Om' from the movie. His full-sleeved sequinned silver shirt with matching pants became a disco dress code after the movie. Later, the very recreated outfit was donned by his son, Ranbir Kapoor for the movie, Besharam (2013).

Rishi Kapoor's Cardigan Look In Chandni (1989)

Rishi Kapoor is the romantic hero in Chandni, who pursues the lead character Chandni (Sridevi) relentlessly. We loved the simple looks of Rishi Kapoor in the movie. The seasoned actor often donned cardigans in the movie, which were splashed in the shades of purple and black and green stripes. Not only that, his white-hued kurta and pyjama, and red jacket and white pants also won us.

Rishi Kapoor's Abstract Shirt In Yaraana (1995)

Rishi Kapoor's abstract shirt from the movie Yaarana had absolutely caught our attention. In fact, his co-star of the movie, Madhuri Dixit-Nene took to her Instagram to share this picture and offer condolence. She shared a still from the song with Rishi Kapoor. We absolutely liked this multi-hued shirt of Rishi Kapoor, which was splashed in the shades of pink, black, and orange. His shirt also featured intricate patterns in gold-tone, which also accentuated his shirt.

Rishi Kapoor's Kurta Pyjama Look In Mulk (2018)

In the later phase of his career, Rishi Kapoor was more focused on character-driven roles. He totally won us with his performance in Mulk, which was a courtroom drama and also had Taapsee Pannu in the lead. With this movie, Rishi Kapoor absolutely broke his romantic hero image and instead offered us an intimate portrait of an old man, who is struggling to be judged innocent. His white kurta pyjamas in the movie teamed with jackets and a skullcap (taqiyah) offered us a refreshing look.

We will miss Rishi Kapoor's performance and charming presence on-screen. He played so many diverse characters. Rest in peace, Rishi Kapoor!