Year Ender 2022: The Year's Hottest Beauty Trends

1. Slugging (for hair and skin) Slugging is the process of coating your face with petroleum jelly as the final step of your nightly skincare routine. While the K-beauty community made the trend popular on social media, it's vital to note that many cultures have been doing this for decades. It is believed that this helps lock in the moisture from the other products you apply and prevent water loss from the skin. Its slimy, thick texture is similar to the mucus of a slug, which is how it got its name. skin-care What Is Slugging: The New Korean Beauty Trend Taking Over Social Media; Is It Good For Oily Skin?

2. The clean girl aesthetic Despite the fact that the clean girl aesthetic is one of those trends that is showing no signs of slowing down, it has also been criticized for being problematic because it has been criticized for being classist, racist, farphobic, etc. In the appearance of young women with glossy hair and skin that appear to be off-duty models, the clean girl aesthetic may appear harmless at first glance. However, this trend worsens the already existing problem of undervaluing women of color, those earning lower wages, and anyone who does not have the appearance of a skinny, white, unblemished ingenue.

3. Eyebrow lamination It is similar to straightening your eyebrows with a chemical solution in that it fixes the hairs in place, resulting in a thicker, better groomed appearance. And brow lamination has really kicked bleached and shaved brows to the pavement.

4. Wolf cut Miley Cyrus is synonyms with wolf cut - in 2022. But back in the days, the cousin of the mullet haircut had the 70's in their purse. It is a layered haircut with short and choppy layers that start at the crown and gradually lengthen toward the ends. It combines elements from the 1970s shag cut, the choppy emo/scene haircuts, and the mullet.

5. Vanilla girl aesthetic The trend follows the ‘clean girl' and the ‘cosy girl' trends that flourished during the lockdown period. Vanilla girls, however, are a mix of cosy girls and clean girls. Vanilla girls enjoy snuggling up and relaxing, but would never dream of being lazy. The style is pared-back and you do not want to spend hours perfecting a barely noticeable no-makeup-makeup look.

6. Siren eyes Known as siren eyes, TikTok has created a new beauty craze that depicts women who are so enticing that they are dangerous. A TikTok-created term coined by @DanielleMarcan, it refers to a popular winged liner look that is both soft and smudged. A siren eye is a soft but dramatic eye makeup technique involving eyeliner and smoked-out eyeshadow.

7. Graphic eyeliner Our pens, gels, and kohls in 2022 were designed to make more creative shapes than the more conventional sooty lines and soft flicks of the past decade - and graphic eyeliners were born!

8. Skin flooding In this year's TikTok, TikTokers created a hack to cure dehydrated winter skin. The Skin Flooding hack was developed to help millions of people treat their ultra-dry winter skin. This beauty trend involves layering different skincare products on your face to provide intense moisture to freshly washed skin.

9. Sunburn blush A new blushing technique, sunburn blush involves overapplying peach or coral blush to the cheeks, nose, and forehead to replicate a sunburnt appearance. Emily Ratajakowski, Hailey Bieber, and Billie Eilish are all fans of this trend.