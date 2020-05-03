Urvashi Rautela's Exuberating Eyeshadow Is What You Need To Cheer Yourself During Quarantine Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Urvashi Rautela has been filing up her Instagram handle with such stunning make-up looks that we sometimes feel envious. When it comes to make-up, Urvashi definitely knows what she is doing. Her high regards for all things beauty need no introduction. From the classic smokey eyes look to the hottest monochromatic make-up trend, she has aced it all. Her recent post on Instagram teased us with another great look and this time it was the glitter and glossy make-up.

Playing with contrasts, Urvashi kept her lips nude and glossy to compliment her unusual lemon green eyeshadow. There is no need to be intimidated with the colour of the shadow. Just like Urvashi, you can pair this look with a red dress or even with a black one. With open hair curled in loose waves and a pair of stilettoes, this will be the perfect look to make an impression.

If you are still figuring out exactly how to create this beautiful look, here is a step-by-step guide to help you.

How To Recreate Urvashi's Look

While Urvashi has gone full glam for this look, you can limit it to the eyes and the lips and create a look that won't be too overwhelming for you.

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Setting powder

Contour

Blush

Eyebrow pencil

Brown eyeshadow

Lemon green glitter eyeshadow

A pair of fake eyelashes

Black eyeliner

Brown glossy lipstick

Highlighter

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Contour brush

Steps to recreate the look

Since it is a full glam look, you need it to hold well and for a longer period of time. The primer is used for that. It masks the pores on your face to ensure smooth application and also ensures that your make-up stays good for long.

As usual, you start with your base. Your base make-up includes your foundation and concealer. Apply the foundation all over your face and top it off with the concealer under your eyes. Remember to set the concealer to prevent any creasing. Use a damp beauty blender to blend both your foundation and concealer.

Now to add colour to your face, we use the contour and blush. The contour would be applied just under your cheekbones. It helps to sculpt your face. Follow it with a hint of blush on the apples of your cheekbones.

Next, we move to the eyes. Urvashi's glamorous eye make-up can be achieved using just two eyeshadows. The brown eyeshadow is used as the transition shade and is applied to the crease of your eyes. Use the fluffy eyeshadow brush to apply and blend the transition shade. Fill your lids with the glitter shadow using the flat eyeshadow brush. To complete the eye make-up, put on the pair of fake lashes and line your upper lashline.

The eye make-up is not complete until you use the eyebrow pencil to define and fill in your brows.

To make the look glamorous, apply the highlighter to the high points of your face. These are your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

To finish off the look in style, apply the glossy brown lip shade.

