Diwali 2019: Step-by-step Quick And Easy Traditional Make-up Tutorial To Rock This Diwali

Diwali is the festival of lights and it is knocking on your doors. Diwali is the time of celebration and decking up. We wear new clothes and celebrate this festival with colours, lights and sweets. And by now you must be looking into what make-up would you wear this Diwali. Watching various tutorials and looking at various make-up looks and ideas, you might be confused. Well, help is here.

Today, we bring to you a simple, quick and stunning make-up tutorial to rock this Diwali with your traditional attire. It is a look that is elegant, glamorous and alluring. And with the little play of lip shades you can tone down or glam up your look as per your desire.

Here is the step-by-step tutorial to create this look.

The Traditional Diwali Make-up Look Tutorial

Prime the face

The very first step that you need to do is put on some primer on the T-zone of your face. Use dabbing motions to blend it in. A primer ensures smooth application of the rest of the make-up products and that your make-up lasts for a longer time.

Apply the base

The base is the most important step of your look. A flawless base will set the tone for a flawless make-up look. Apply a dewy foundation all over your face and neck. Use your fingers to blend it in or go for a damp beauty blender whichever you feel comfortable with. This ensures that you have an even skin tone. And if you are worried about those dark circles or blemishes, put on some concealer and blend it with a damp beauty blender. Seal the concealer with some setting powder.

Define the face

Love to have that chiselled face? A contour is your best bet. Contour your cheekbones, jawline and nose to get that sharp and defined face. To add some more definition to your face, fill in your brows. It makes a huge difference in your overall look.

Sparkle up the eyes

No Diwali make-up is complete without adding some sparkle your eyes. If you don't want to go overboard with the look, use nude and neutral shades to get a stunning eye look. Apply some deep brown shade to your crease. Blend it well. Then apply a tan brown eyeshadow all over your lid. You can add some golden glittery eyeshadow at the centre of your lid and the inner corner of your eyes to glam up your look.

Add the classic wing

Diwali demands you to be a little dramatic. So, put on that winged liner and line your lower waterline. And apply some mascara to put the whole eye look together.

Blush it up

Blush has the power to add life to your make-up look. It adds a natural flush to your cheeks and brightens up your face. Don't go too heavy with the blush though. Tap off the excess and gently apply it on the apples of your cheeks.

Glam it up with some highlighter

You might feel intimidated with the highlighter, but Diwali is the perfect occasion to shed your inhibitions and add glow and glam to your look. Put the highlighter on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose, your brow bone and your cupid's bow.

Muted or bold lips?

Whether you want to go for a muted or bold lip is your choice. If you want to tone down your make-up look and look as natural as possible, go for a nude lip shade. And if you want to go all in and get full glam, apply a bright red lip shade and you would stun everyone.

The Final touch of bindi

Your traditional make-up look needs a final touch of the bindi. Choose a bindi that matches the shade of your outfit and put it at the centre of your forehead and you are done!

