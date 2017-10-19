Just In
10 Mantras To Chant During Diwali
Chanting mantras during puja is an integral part of Hinduism. They are the best way to please the gods and receive their blessings. Mantras were written by our ancient gurus and rishis in the glory of the lords. They have been written in all the Vedic texts. They are a way of reminding us of the divine being. What happens when one chants mantras?
Chanting mantras with utmost sincerity and concentration creates a connection between the devotee and god. The connection results in the flow of positive energy. This process cleanses and purifies the soul. The state of tranquillity achieved during the chanting of mantras leads us to the divine truth. Mantras also have the power to cure diseases and ward off the evil. They are a way to attain a blissful state and ultimately, liberation.
Chanting mantras during Diwali is considered even more important as it helps us invoke the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. During Diwali, people recite mantras to gain wealth and get their other wishes fulfilled. Here is a compilation of powerful 10 mantras to chant during Diwali.
1) Sadhana Mantra
Om aim hreem shreem dhan kuru kuru swaha
This mantra is said to be very powerful when recited on the night of Diwali and is chanted continuously for 10,000 times. Breaks while chanting the Mantra for essential chores are allowed, but only if they are absolutely necessary. The complete chant should be done without a break. It is said that whoever succeeds in this, Goddess Lakshmi grants them enormous wealth.
2) Lakshmi Mantra
Om Gam Shrim Maha Lakshmiyei Namaha
This mantra is helpful for attracting wealth and income in your life. Reciting this mantra regularly is said to remove any obstacles hindering the life. This mantra can be chanted as many times as possible in one sitting.
3) Maha Lakshmi Mantra
Om Shring Hring Kling Aing Saung Om Hring Ka A Ea Hring Ha Sa Ka Ha La Hring Sakal Hring Saung Aing Kling Hring Shring Om
This Maha Lakshmi Mantra is to be recited during Diwali for blessings of Goddess Maha Lakshmi. It needs to be recited in 21 sets, each set containing 108 recitations of this mantra.
4) The Saraswati Mantra
Om Eim Sawaswatyai Swaha
Maa Saraswati is the Goddess of knowledge and wisdom. This mantra is useful for people who are seeking true knowledge and intellect. This chant should be done on a diwali night by lighting a ghee lamp in front of Maa Saraswati and reciting it 108 times.
5) The Happiness Mantra
Om- Shreem Shree-aee namaha
This Lakshmi mantra is meant specifically to attain happiness in all circumstances of life. Chants of this mantra lead to happiness, unity and love among all the family members. Happiness is equally important for a peaceful life because peaceful life leads to a prosperous life. Recite this mantra 108 times on Diwali night.
6) Mantra For Stronger Will-power
Om Eim Hrim Klim Chamundayei Vicche Namaha
This mantra is to be recited in order to attain a strong willpower and also getting protection from all the evil powers. Start from the Diwali night and recite this mantra 108 times every day for 40 days.
7) Lord Kuber Mantra
Om Kuber: tvam'Dhanaadheesh: Grrhe te Kamalaa Sthitaa.
Maam'Deveem'Presshayaasu tvam',mad'Grrhe te Namo namah Om.
Lord Kuber is another important deity who is the preserver of all the wealth in the world. Pleasing him through this chant will ensure that your wealth always remains safe and never diminishes. Chant this powerful mantra on the morning of Diwali in front of the image of Lord Kuber.
8) Ganesha Mantra
Om Gam Ganapatayei Namaha
This is a very popular Ganesha mantra. Lord Ganesha is the remover of all obstacles in life. So if you find some things in life which are achievable but yet are unable to achieve, reciting this mantra 10,000 times will remove any obstacles you are facing and reach your goal effortlessly.
9) Ram Mantra
Om Apadamapa Hartaram dataram Sarva Samapadam Loka Bhi Ramam, Shri Raman Bhuyo Bhuyo Namamyaham
This is a Ram mantra which is said to be extremely powerful. Reciting this mantra will relieve you from all mental problems, present or past.
10) The Peace Mantra
Om Shanti Om
This mantra is widely chanted by people from other religions as well. People from various countries have since long known the power of this mantra. Recite this mantra to attain peace in life. It can also be used to pacify someone during a fight.