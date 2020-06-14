Tara Sutaria Makes The Classic Black Smokey Eyes Look Sensual In Her Latest Instagram Post

ENGLISH

    By

    When we talk about make-up classics, the one look that definitely comes to mind is the black smokey eyes look. The piercing look can solve your make-up dilemma in seconds. Well, one thing's for sure- the classics are classics for a reason. This point was proven by Tara Sutaria with her latest post on Instagram wearing a flawless and classic black smokey eyes make-up.

    The talented actresses looked astonishing in a soft-glam look that featured the classic smokey eyes, contoured and blushed cheekbones and a stunning nude lipstick. The crisp short eyeliner and thick eyelashes made the look even more penetrating. The thick middle-length tresses styled in a sleek manner and parted at the middle offered an extra bit of glam to her look.

    Tara Sutaria paired this look with a one-shoulder sequin body-hugging black dress with a plunging neckline. It is a perfect party-night look that you must bookmark for your first outing post this lockdown period.

    If you are wondering how to get this look, we have recreated this look below for you in a few simple steps. Till the time you can not out to party, why not practice this gorgeous look. Here we go!

    Recreate Tara Sutaria's Black Smokey Eye Look

    What you need

    • Primer
    • Foundation
    • Concealer
    • Setting powder
    • Contour
    • Blush
    • Eyebrow pencil
    • Black eyeshadow
    • Eyeliner
    • Mascara
    • Nude brown lip line
    • Nude brown lipstick
    • Highlighter
    • Setting spray
    • Beauty blender
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Blush brush
    • Contour brush

    Steps to recreate the look

    • Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face and blend it using dabbing motions.
    • Apply the foundation on your face and neck and use the damp beauty blender to blend it in.
    • To conceal your dark circles, apply the concealer under your eyes and use the same damp beauty blender to blend the concealer.
    • Set the concealer immediately using the setting powder to prevent it from creasing.
    • Define and fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.
    • Apply the concealer all over your eyelids and blend it using dabbing motions. This works as your eyeshadow base.
    • Apply the black eyeshadow all over your lids using the fluffy eyeshadow brush. Using small circular motions blend the eyeshadow to remove any harsh edges.
    • Line your eyes using the eyeliner and apply mascara on your lashes.
    • Sculpt your face by contouring your cheekbones.
    • Line your lips with the lip liner and follow it up with the lipstick.
    • Apply the highlighter on your cheekbones and the tip and bridge of your nose.
    • Use the setting spray, at last, to set the make-up in place.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 14, 2020, 18:54 [IST]
