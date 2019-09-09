Sydney Sweeney’s Copper Brown Make-up Can Glam Up Your Look In 5 Minutes Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

When we see a stunning make-up look we instinctively think that it might have taken hours and hours of hard work and effort to create it. But that is always not the case. There are some cheat looks that can glam-up your look in about five minutes and make one think that you have invested hours to get the look. And Sydney Sweeney's copper-brown make-up is one such look.

Sydney Sweeney recently posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle and we couldn't help but notice her stunning make-up look. Sydney wore a copper-brown eye look which she paired up with a complementary nude lip shade and took our breath away. Her middle-parted shoulder-length blonde hair styled in rich loose waves added to the charm of the look.

She sported this look with a small wine-hued velvet dress with a chunky belt at the middle of her torso. She accessorised this look with a huge diamond choker necklace and we're impressed.

This is a simple and staggering make-up look that can be achieved in 5-10 minutes with a minimal amount of products. If you too are impressed with this look and want to get this look yourself, here is how you can do that.

Sydney Sweeney's Copper-brown Make-up Look

What you need

Tinted moisturiser

Pink blush

Eyebrow pencil

Concealer

Metallic copper eyeshadow

Brown matte eyeshadow

Silver highlighter

Nude brown lipstick

Mascara

Eyeliner

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Steps to recreate the look

Apply a tinted moisturiser on your face and blend it well using your fingers.

Now, apply some blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Fill in your brows using the eyebrow pencil.

Put some concealer all over your lid and blend it in using your fingertips. This will act as your eyeshadow base.

Take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your lid. Blend well to remove any harsh edges. Take the eyeshadow to your lower lash line as well.

Now take some copper eyeshadow on a flat eyeshadow brush and apply it on your lid, just below your crease. Apply this to your lower lash line as well.

Thinly line your upper lash line and tightline your eyes.

Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Wait for it to dry before moving in with another coat of mascara.

Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face such as your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Apply the lipstick to finish off the look.

And that is it! It is a quick and easy make-up look that will come in handy when you don't have a lot of time on your hands but you still want to look glamorous. What do you think about this look? Tell us in the comment section below.