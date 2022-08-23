Just In
Suhana Khan Makeup Tips: 5 Tips All Of Us Can Totally Make Use Of
Suhana Khan's Instagram is proof that she's got impeccable style - be it an oversized varsity jacket or flowy designer wear, the dusky beauty knows how to carry it off. Of course, it doesn't come as a surprise that she is the daughter of Gauri Khan, who has been making heads turn since the 90s with her chic fashion.
Like her magnifique dressing style and sense, Suhana's makeup is top-notch. You'll be impressed with Suhana's fashion and makeup, no matter the occasion.
Today, we will look at makeup tips from Suhana, which all of us can easily add to our makeup routine. Take a look.
Suhana Khan Makeup Tips
These makeup tips from Suhana are fuss-free, simple, and easy.
1. Subtle light tinted lips
Suhana usually opts for soft hues like tinted pink or soft browns instead of dark lips. She also goes for glossy lips to accentuate her face but always keeps the lipstick shade soft and simple.
2. Coloured cheeks for definition
The subtle makeup look is Suhana's thing. Keeping her whole makeup subtle, she adds a bit of colour to her cheeks. You can achieve the same through contour, blush or simply dabbing and blending a teeny bit of your lipstick on the cheeks.
3. Glossy, luminous skin
The luminous skin look is huge with Suhana - her pictures are proof. This look isn't just about your cheeks; it's about your whole face. For a glossy finish, use liquid concealers instead of powder ones. Also, don't forget to use a highlighter or Illuminator, blush and a bronzer.
4. Winged eyeliner for subtle drama
Winged eyeliner is always a good idea. Even when working out, Suhana looks glamorous with a soft cat-eye or winged eye.
A strategic wing helps you achieve more symmetry if you have asymmetrical eyes. You can use the wing to make down-turned eyes look perkier and to elongate eyes that are close together with this unstoppable makeup trick.
5. Contour for depth
You can see in Suhana's pictures that she's a pro contour -all that facial definition! You can enhance your facial bone structure and create depth by contouring your face. It uses shadowing and highlighting to define and shape your features. Additionally, it makes your foundation look more skin-like and blends better.
