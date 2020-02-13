Sonam Kapoor’s Golden Make-up Is A Wedding-Guest Winner Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Sonam Kapoor is, undoubtedly, the slay Queen when it comes to make-up. There is perhaps a make-up look that she has not donned yet. And needless to say, she has nailed all of them. Sonam is one celebrity we look forward to for when we need some beauty inspiration. And with the wedding season coming up, you would need plenty of make-up ideas and inspiration.

The latest post by Sonam Kapoor on her Instagram handle gives us make-up that is perfect for a wedding guest look. It is subtle, it is golden and it screams elegance. It would go well with most of the wedding attires. You can also play with some lipstick shades to make this look more intense or match with your attire.

While this is not the first time Sonam has rocked a golden eye make-up (a quick scroll through her Instagram page will tell you that), it definitely seems one of the many occasions where the diva has not added a dramatic winged eyeliner to her look. You can add it if you want to for the oomph factor. But we say give the subtle look a shot. Your look always doesn't need to be dramatic to be amazing.

Pair it with a classic bun or a fun wavy hairdo, add some glittering accessories to it and you are sure to turn heads.

And for those of you who are interested in getting this look, here is a step-by-step guide on how to achieve this look.

How To Get This Look

What you need

Foundation

Concealer

Setting powder

Black eyeshadow

Golden eyeshadow

Silver eyeshadow

Mascara

Eyebrow pencil

Blush

Golden highlighter

Soft pink lipstick

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Highlighter brush

Steps to recreate the look

Apply the foundation on your face. Blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Concealer your dark circles and any blemishes using the concealer. Blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Define and fill in your brows using the eyebrow pencil.

Moving to the eyes, apply some concealer on your eyelids. This acts as an eyeshadow base.

Apply the black eyeshadow on your crease using the fluffy eyeshadow brush.

Apply the golden eyeshadow all over your lid using the flat eyeshadow brush.

Smudge your upper and lower lash line using the black eyeshadow.

Apply the silver eyeshadow on the inner corner of your eyes.

Apply mascara on your eyelashes.

Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Highlight the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow- using the highlighter.

Finish off the look with the subtle pink lipstick.

Set the make-up in place with a few sprays of setting spray.

So, how did you like this look of Sonam's? Did you give this look a try? Tell us in the comment section below.

