How To Recreate Sonam Kapoor’s Stunning Blue Eye Make-up Look With Just 6 Products Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Sonam Kapoor, for the make-up lovers, is nothing less than a guide into the beauty world. From the dramatic graphic eyeliner look to the subtle no-makeup make-up look, Sonam Kapoor has had many avatars over the years. There is perhaps a beauty trend that Sonam has not tried. For the NBA event, Sonam donned the blue eye make-up look.

Blue eyes have been a huge trend the past year and the craze seems to have passed on with the new year. Sonam, who enjoys a following of 24 million on Instagram, treated her #instafam with this beauty look that was both stunning and easy to create.

And, if you think that getting a look as gorgeous as hers is a far stretched dream, we are here to make it real for you. Learn how to create this amazing look with just 6 basic make-up products in the next section of the article.

Sonam Kapoor Created '90s Inspired Bollywood Make-up Look And Gave Us Some Major Beauty Lessons

How To Recreate Sonam Kapoor's Blue Eye Make-up

What you need

CC cream

Eyebrow pencil

Matte blue eyeshadow

Metallic blue eyeshadow

Blue/Black eyeliner

Glossy nude pink lipstick

Steps to recreate the look

Step 1

To provide an even tone to your skin, apply some CC cream all over your face and neck. You can either apply it with your hands like you would a tinted moisturiser or you can use a damp beauty blender to blend it in.

Step 2

Next, to add some definition to your face, define and fill in your eyebrows. Use small strokes and take your time filling in your brows. After you fill them in, use a spoolie to brush through them and make them look more natural.

Step 3

Moving to the eyes, apply the matte blue eyeshadow on the crease of your eyes using a fluffy eyeshadow brush. This adds some depth to your eye look. Use back and forth motions to blend the eyeshadow and get rid of any harsh lines.

Step 4

Next, apply the metallic blue eyeshadow all over your lid using the flat eyeshadow brush. To remove the harsh line, use the matte eyeshadow with the fluffy brush to blend it around the edges.

Step 5

Line your upper lash line using the eyeliner.

Step 6

Finish off the look with the glossy lipstick and you are done.

Sonam Kapoor Dazzles In A Black And Beige Boss Lady Make-up Look

And you have this look. With some practice, it would not take you more than 10 minutes to do this look. What are your thoughts about this pretty make-up? Tell us in the comment section below.