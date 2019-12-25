Sonakshi Sinha’s Christmas-Perfect Blue Eye Make-up Look Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Are you guys Christmas ready? Has the Christmas spirit reached you yet? We are sure it has. Christmas is here and that means it is time to party. And if you have still not decided your make-up look for the Christmas party, Sonakshi Sinha has your covered.

For her latest photoshoot, Sonakshi wore a stunning glitter royal blue eye make-up look that would make for a great festive look for Christmas. After all, who said you only got to wear a red look for Christmas! In the pictures posted on her Instagram handle, she perfectly captioned the post as "Party Season!!!". She wore a one-shoulder deep blue dress for the photoshoot and her eye make-up matched with her dress. The intensely done eyebrows added definition to her face while the subtle blush and highlight softened it up. The dark eye make-up was balanced with a nude lip shade that we absolutely loved.

She styled her hair in a low ponytail with a middle-parting at the front. This look was elegant and bold and will set you apart from everyone else.

How To Get This Look

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Eyebrow pencil

Brown eyeshadow

Mauve eyeshadow

Glitter blue eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Mascara

False eyelashes

Peach lipstick

Blush

Highlighter

Setting powder

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Fan brush

Steps to follow

Prime the T-zone of your face using the primer. Use dabbing motions to blend it in.

Apply the foundation on your face and neck. Use a damp beauty blender to blend it in.

Apply the concealer under your eyes to hide any dark circles. Use the same beauty blender to blend it in.

Immediately set the concealer in place using the setting powder.

Define and fill in your brows using the eyebrow pencil.

Take some brown eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it to your crease. Use back and forth motions to blend the harsh edges. Drag this eyeshadow to your lower lash line as well.

Next, apply the mauve eyeshadow all over your lid.

Apply the blue eyeshadow all over your lid using the flat eyeshadow brush.

Tightline your eyes using the black eyeliner. Use it to line your lower waterline as well.

Apply the mascara on your eyelashes.

Stick a pair of false eyelashes to your lashes and top it off with some mascara.

Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

To finish off the look, put on the lipstick.

Set your make-up in place by spritzing some setting spray on your face.