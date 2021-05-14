Shruti Haasan Lets Her Bold Lipstick And Edgy Makeup Look Do All The Talking In These Stunning Pictures Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Shruti Haasan very well knows how to keep the interest of her fans alive and steals all the limelight. The actress is very active on social media and she always puts unique pictures, which leaves us all mesmerised. Each time, she shares a gorgeous picture, it surely makes headlines. And look this time too, she grabbed eyeballs with her latest look. Recently, Shruti shared a stunning set of pictures on Instagram, where she was seen sporting all-black attire. However, it was her bold lipstick and edgy makeup look that did all the talking and set the mercury soaring. So, let us take a quick look at her makeup and talk about it in detail.

So, Shruti Haasan went daring and sassy and flaunted a bold makeup look. Talking about that part of her makeup, which added to the bold quotient, well it was her lipstick shade. She opted for black-shade lip colour and properly applied it on the upper and lower part of her lips. The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress overlined her lips with matching lip pencil that defined her lips and gave her a perfect pouty look. Coming to the eyes, she opted for pinkish-brown eye shadow and applied it all over her lids, crease part, and to her lower lash line as well. She softly applied black kohl on her lower waterline and a thick black line on her upper lash line. Her eyelashes were nicely coated with mascara. Her brows were well-filled but was kept natural. Her cheekbones were highlighted by soft brown-shade blush. The base of her makeup was also kept flawless.

Not just makeup but Shruti also kept the colour of her nails bold and stunning. She painted her nails with same black lacquer and flaunted her tattoo as well. The Yevadu actress let loose her side-parted straight tresses. Coming to her outfit, she donned a black bralette, layered with black leather jacket, and teamed it with black jeans. The silver-toned earrings and multiple chain neckpieces rounded out her look.

We absolutely loved this bold makeup look of Shruti Haasan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shruti Haasan's Instagram