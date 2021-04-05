Suhana Khan Begins The Week Glamorously In Bronzed Makeup And Dark Brown Lipstick Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids in the industry. She often makes headlines for her stunning looks and makeup game. She is very active on Instagram and we can say, her feed is all about beauty goals. Suhana serves a lot of amazing makeup looks that we all love to try. Recently, she shared a glamorous avatar and we couldn't stop admiring her bronzed makeup look, which was highlighted by a lot of highlighter and brown lipstick. So, let us take a close look at her makeup and decode it for beauty inspiration.

So, in her latest picture on Instagram, Suhana Khan was seen shelling out major beauty goals with her glam makeup look. She layered her beautiful dusky glowing skin with bronzer that upped her glam look. The makeup enthusiast applied a lot of highlighter on her cheekbones, which added radiance to her look. Her brows were well filled, defined, and looked natural. She applied a thin line of black eyeliner pencil on her lower waterline, tightlined her upper waterline, and coated her eye lashes with oodles of mascara. Suhana opted for brown lip shade. In fact, the brown lip liner, which was applied perfectly, gave her lips a fuller look. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a hairdo and looked pretty.

Coming to her outfit, Suhana Khan teamed her this glamorous makeup look with a classy black dress and looked stunning. She accessorised her look with two chain neckpieces, including an Ohm pendant and lovely golden earrings.

We absolutely loved this makeup look of Suhana Khan and she literally looked extremely gorgeous. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Suhana Khan's Instagram