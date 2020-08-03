Just In
Suhana Khan Has Us Dress-inspired; Shows Us How To Slay It Effortlessly In Dresses
Suhana Khan's Instagram feed is lit up with her pictures with her family, makeup looks, and chic outfits. Speaking about her fashion, well we simply love it. The Grey Part of Blue actress wears the trendiest outfits and often gives us fashion goals. She also wears the most stylish dresses and recently she posted her pictures in a polka-dotted dress, which was so awesome. We also found her amazing in a yellow dress. So, we have decoded both the dresses for you.
Suhana Khan's Polka-Dotted Dress
Suhana Khan captioned her picture as, 'With a baby Louis Vuitton under her underarm." She looked pretty in her polka-dotted number and we felt her dress was perfect for parties. The dress was halter-necked and black in colour with white-toned polka-dotted patterns. She carried a miniature and signature Louis Vuitton purse with her. Suhana accessorised her look with a dainty neckpiece and bracelets. The nail lacquer and lip shade were highlighted by magenta pink shade. The cheekbones were contoured and the eye makeup was light. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.
Suhana Khan's Yellow Dress
Posed at a balcony, Suhana Khan looked super cool in her yellow dress. With her yellow dress, she gave a contrasting effect. She looked smart and exuded sporty vibes with her dress. Suhana definitely gave us cues on how to slay it effortlessly and we felt her attire was ideal for casual outings. It was a full-sleeved short dress, which could be paired with boots to give it a street-style effect. Suhana didn't wear jewellery as such except for dainty studs. Her makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade and pink cheekbones. The wind-swept highlighted tresses completed her look.
So, which dress of Suhana Khan's did you like more? Let us know that.