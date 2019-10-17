Raveena Tandon’s Flawless Green Eyeliner Make-up Look Is What You Need For A Weekend Party Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Have you scrolled through Raveena Tandon's Instagram feed lately? Well, if you haven't then we suggest you do it. Age doesn't bound you and that is what Raveena is constantly proven. And that is very evident when you go through her Instagram posts. But today we are here to talk about her recent post in which she is wearing a beautiful metallic green eyeliner look.

Her make-up was flawless and dewy. With perfectly contoured and chiselled face she looks ready to take the world in one stroke. Filled-in brows add definition to her look and the nude lip gave her glittery green eyeliner look, which matched exactly with the shade of her dress, the opportunity to shine.

Raveena make-up was the perfect example of how to wear a make-up look complementary to the shade of your attire without it being over-bearing. And is to just add a pop of colour to your look keeping the rest of the make-up muted. Another make-up technique that you need to take note of is baking the face. Her well-baked and contoured face is giving the make-up the oomph factor. Baking the face not only makes the base flawless but it also brightens and defines the face.

So, to appreciate her make-up some more and to dissect her make-up look for you, here is an easy step-by-step guide to recreating Raveena's make-up. Take a look.

Raveena Tandon's Green Eyeliner Make-up Look

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Setting powder

Blush

Brown eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Metallic green eyes

Mascara

Eyebrow pencil

Contour

Highlighter

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Blush brush

Contour brush

Face brush

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Nude lip liner

Glossy nude lipstick

Steps to recreate the look

1. Prime the face: The first step in any make-up routine would be to prime the face. Take a small amount of primer and apply it on the T-zone of your face. Using your fingertips and dabbing motions, blend in the primer. A primer ensures smooth application of the make-up and that the make-up lasts the whole day.

2. Put on the base: Your base includes foundation and concealer. Apply the foundation all over your face and neck. Blend it in using a damp beauty blender. Next, apply the concealer under your to highlight the under-eye area and to hide any dark circles.

3. Bake the face: The next step and an important step is to bake the face. For this, you need to put a heavy layer of setting powder under your eyes and the area from just behind your cheekbones to your jawline. This not only brightens your face but also makes the contouring even more prominent. Apply the setting powder on the said area using a beauty blender and leave it be for the time being.

4. Contour your face: Using some contour powder/cream and a contour brush contour your cheekbones, nose and jawline.

5. Fill in your eyebrows: Filling-in the eyebrows can make a lot of difference to the entire look. So, using an eyebrow pencil define and fill in your eyebrows and brush them through using a spoolie.

6. Apply the eyeshadow: Moving to the eyes, apply the brown eyeshadow all over your eyelids to create a brown smokey eye look. Line your upper lash line using the black eyeliner. Using a flat brush, thickly line your lower lash line using the green metallic eyeshadow. Apply the mascara on your lashes to finish off the eye look.

7. Put on blush and highlighter: Apply some blush on your cheekbones and highlight the high points of your face with the highlighter. The high points of your face being your cheekbones, your cupid's bow and the tip and bridge of your nose.

8. Dust the bake off: Now is the time to dust off your bake. Using a chunky face brush, sweep the bake off in an outward direction.

9. Apply the lipstick: Line your lips using the lip liner and apply lipstick on your lips.

10. Set the make-up: As a final step, spritz your face with some setting powder to set the make-up in place.