Feels Like Ishq Promotions: Radhika Madan Amps Up The Glam Quotient In Sparkly Purple And Green Eye Shadows

Currently, Radhika Madan is promoting her upcoming Netflix anthology titled Feels Like Ishq and she is leaving no stone unturned in impressing us with her stunning looks. With her chic styles and wow makeup looks, the actress has been stealing the limelight and making headlines each day. For the recent campaigns, Radhika glammed up in sparkly purple and green eye shadows and left us speechless with her smokey eye makeup looks. So, let us take a look at her both party-perfect makeup looks and discuss it in detail.

Radhika Madan's Purple Smokey Eye Makeup

Radhika Madan aced the shimmery smokey eye makeup with purple eye shadow. She opted for purple glitter eye shadow and dabbed it over her eyelids with a flat eye shadow brush. Just above the purple eye shadow, the Angrezi Medium actress applied shimmering nude eye shadow. Next, she applied a sleek thin line of black eyeliner on her upper lash line and coated her eyelashes with oodles of mascara. The diva applied soft black kohl on her lower waterline. Her eyebrows were well-filled and defined. She blushed up the apple of her cheeks and balanced her look with overlined nude-pink lipstick. Radhika Madan's base was marked by soft contouring.

Radhika Madan's Green Smokey Eye Makeup

Radhika Madan sported a mint-green hue knotted crop top. So, matching to that, she opted for metallic green eye shadow. She applied the eye shadow all over her lids and tear-ducts. The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actress highlighted her tear-ducts with a little clear gloss to spruce up the glam quotient. She blended the eye shadow softly and applied black kohl on her lower waterline. She smudged the kohl a bit, which gave a smokey eye effect and applied a nice coat of mascara on her eyelashes. Her forehead, cheekbones, nose, and jawline were contoured. She applied a tint of soft blush on her cheeks and wrapped up her look with pink lipstick, topped off with lip gloss.

So, what do you think about the eye makeup looks of Radhika Madan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Radhika Madan's Instagram

Story first published: Saturday, July 10, 2021, 15:15 [IST]