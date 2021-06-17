Ray Promotions: Radhika Madan’s Colour-Blocked Attire Makes For A Perfect Formal Ensemble Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Radhika Madan looked smart in her attire, which she wore for Ray promotions. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the actress sported top and pants for the promotions, giving us a perfect formal look. Her makeup and styling were also meticulously done and we have decoded this attire and look for you.

So, Radhika Madan flaunted a striking pink-hued bodysuit top that was one-shouldered. Her bodysuit came from the label Flirtatious, and she teamed it with a pair of high-waist matte pants, which were ankle-length and colour-blocked her top. This made for an eye-catching combination and the Angrezi Medium actress, who was posed on an upholstered sofa, slayed the look ever so effortlessly. She paired her attire with beige-hued pointed pumps that went well with her attire.

As for jewellery game, she kept her look minimal. Radhika accessorised her look with chic earrings that came from Minerali. The makeup was highlighted by glossy natural-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look. Radhika Madan looked stunning. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section. The anthology Ray, which is inspired by the works of the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, will release on Netflix, on June 25, 2021. The movie also has Kay Kay Menon, Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, in the lead roles.

Photographer Courtesy: Shruti Tejwani Photography