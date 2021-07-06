Radhika Madan Wows Us With Her Summer-Perfect Pink Separates Set; Her Jewellery Look Is Cool Too! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Radhika Madan gave us an incredible performance in the Spotlight - a part of Ray anthology on Netflix. For one of the promotional rounds, she wore a pretty outfit and was styled by Sukriti Grover. Her attire was summery and ideal for almost any casual occasion. We have decoded this outfit and look for some major fashion inspiration.

So, Radhika wore an ensemble that came from July Issue. Her attire consisted of a strapless crop top and matching high-waist flared pants. It was a chic outfit and Radhika Madan teamed it with a pair of electric-blue and bright orange pumps, which colour-blocked her ensemble. She also accessorised her look with a pair of large hoops from Misho that absolutely accentuated her stylish look. The dainty anklets and a nosepin also spruced up her look. She wore chic rings that came from the label, Ineze.

As for her makeup, it was light and minimal with shimmering tones. The glossy pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow notched up her party-perfect look. She completed her look with a middle-parted ponytail. Radhika Madan looked fabulous. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Mayur Butwani