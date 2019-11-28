Radhika Apte’s Beauty Look For Emmy Awards After Party Is Perfect For All You Minimalists Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Radhika Apte made our nation proud with her latest nomination at the 47th Internation Emmy Awards for the best performance by an actress. Radhika slew a classic minimalist beauty look at the Emmy's red carpet as well as at the after party of the awards. What makes her look more special is that it is ideal for all you minimalists out there who don't want to layer on make-up on your face but still want to look elegant and polished.

Taking a closer look at the actress' make-up look, it is not a look that is would take much of your time or effort. The focus of her look was to accentuate the natural features of the face. The bold cherry lip added the much need pop of colour to her look. She kept her hair simple, sleek and in a bun. It is a chic look that oozed elegance and grace. This look is nothing OTT but at the same time a look that will hold your attention.

She wore a black shimmery dress for the night that had a plunging neckline and a sensual thigh-high slit. With no accessories whatsoever, the whole look was clean, à la mode and matching with the sensibilities of all those who like a simple and quick look.

Love her look and want to give it a try? Here is an easy-to-follow guide for you to recreate this look.

The Minimalist Make-up

What you need

Primer

Tinted moisturiser

Concealer(optional)

Eyebrow pencil

Brown eyeshadow

Cherry lipstick

Setting powder(optional)

Mascara

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Setting spray

Steps to recreate the look

Prime the T-zone of your face to smoothen the skin.

Apply the tinted moisturiser all over your face and neck.

Define and fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.

Take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your lid.

Apply the mascara on your eyelashes.

Finish off the look by applying the lipstick.

Drench your face with some setting spray and let it dry. This helps to mesh everything together and you are done!

The Chic And Wet Bun

What you need

Comb

Hair pins

Hair tie

Hair gel

Steps to recreate the look

Comb through your hair to remove any tangles.

Gather all of your at the back and tie it into a low ponytail.

Wrap the ponytail around its base to create a bun.

Secure the bun using some hair pins.

Apply some hair gel at the front of your hair to give it a wet look.