On Suhana Khan’s Birthday, Her 3 Makeup Looks That Proves Accentuating ‘One’ Feature Can Get You Perfect Look
Out of all the star kids, it's Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who has continuously been in the limelight for her beauty game. Suhana loves makeup and her Instagram feed is all loaded with her beautiful looks, flaunting different makeup looks. She is not only a makeup pro but has also turned out as an influencer for all the young makeup lovers in the town. The best part that we love about Suhana's makeup skills is that she mainly focuses on one facial feature that spruces up her overall look. So, today, as Suhana Khan turns a year older, take a look at her 3 makeup looks, which proves how accentuating just 'one' feature can get you a perfect look and that too in less time.
1. Glossy Lips
Lip gloss has many benefits and the best one is that it keeps your lips hydrated. Apart from it, glosses also give you a shiny finish. Moreover, it also catches attention effortlessly. Suhana Khan is a big fan of lip glosses. She often prefers gloss over lipstick, which helps her round off her dewy makeup look perfectly. The star kid also goes for overlining her lips that makes her pout look fuller and glossier.
2. Mascara
Mascara brightens up your eyes and make it look larger in no time. It is one of the best makeup products to accentuate your eyes with. Mascara adds thickness and darker colour to the eyelashes, which make it look beautiful as ever. When you're in a hurry, you can actually skip the other products and rely on mascara to elevate your look. Suhana Khan is a big mascara-lover and we've hardly seen her ace makeup looks without mascara.
3. Highlighter
Getting instant glow on face is no more a hard task to crack today. Highlighter is one of the most awesome makeup products that can give your skin dewy glow and make it look brighter and shiny. They enhance complexion and makes your cheekbones pop beautifully. Highlighter is a go-to product for Suhana Khan and that's how she gets statement-worthy looks.
So, what do you think about these looks of Suhana Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.
Happy Birthday, Suhana Khan!
Pic Credits: Suhana Khan's Instagram