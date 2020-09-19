Nora Fatehi’s Minimalist Make-up For A Photoshoot Is Such A Inspiration Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Even before minimalist mask-up became a huge trend, we have been a fan. Not just because how it looks but also because what it teaches us- you really do not need at that layers of make-up. And Nora Fatehi just proved this point with her latest photoshoot.

Wearing a gorgeous green and golden printed saree, Nora was seen in the most minimalist look possible. The look went perfectly well with her attire. It was stunning and such an inspiration for those of us opting for the minimalist route.

A generous application of foundation and concealer gave her a flawless base. We have a feeling that it was the most heavy part of the look. To sculpt her face, she slightly contoured her nose and cheekbones. The touch of highlighter made her skin look dewy, fresh and flawless.

A nude eyeshadow that almost matched her skin tone, ample coats of mascara and a hint of eyeline punctuated her eye look, which was finished with naturally brushed and filled-in eyebrows. Sticking to the minimalist theme, Nora kept her lips subtle and gloss with a pink lip gloss.

She added in flawless retro curls to this gorgeous make-up and you have a look that is awe-worthy. Her jewellery that consisted of a emerald choker-necklace, a chunky neck-piece, a big ring and a fe rusty bangles added texture and delicate details to the look.

In all, we loved her looked. This look just goes on to prove that you do no need a flashy make-up to make an impression. Granted her attire took a lot of the load here, but you can make any attire work with a look as flawless and stunning as this particular look.

What do you think? Have you ever given the minimalist look a go? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Image Credit: Maneka Harisinghani