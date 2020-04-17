ENGLISH

    All The Lovers Of ‘No-Makeup’ Make-up, Bookmark Katrina’s Lockdown Look

    By

    Katrina Kaif has gathered the attention of everyone with her make-up and fashion sense right from the get-go. Her make-up that usually marks a smokey eye coupled with a nude lip that accentuated her natural features in the best way. But this time, it is her natural look during the lockdown that has us charmed.

    Katrina's love for make-up can also be gathered from the fact that she is a proud owner of a beauty brand, Kay Beauty. Needless to say, Katrina knows her stuff when it comes to make-up. And as you know quarantine is not the time to flaunt a full face of make-up (well, unless you are Kylie Jenner!). The next best thing is the highly popular 'no-makeup' make-up.

    👯‍♀️ + 🏠 =🧡

    Katrina has been in lockdown with her sister and she keeps posting on her Instagram handle the fun stuff they do at home to keep her 35.8 million followers entertained. By the looks of it, the quarantine has also got Katrina to appreciate the beauty of a natural look. Not that she used to pack on make-up earlier but we are talking about the minimalist look you will ever see. And the more we see it, the more we love it. And we believe you should definitely bookmark this look for future reference (Trust us, you will need it!).

    Happy Saturday 💛......... or as we now call it just “ day”🏠🌟☺️

    Your Step-By-Step Guide To Do A 'No Make-up' Make-up Look

    What are the elements of her look that make it so stunning? Let's see- flushed cheekbones, brushed eyebrows, a hint of mascara and a pink nude lip. And that's it. This minimal look brightens up her face and captures your attention. As it will when you will flaunt this look. As we stay under lockdown, make the best use of this quarantine period and master the art of 'no-makeup' make-up look.

    How did you like Katrina's look? And which make-up look are you practising in quarantine? Let us know in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 18:14 [IST]
