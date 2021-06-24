Dare To Try! Nia Sharma Rocks The Sleek Pink Eyeliner Look And Sets Major Goals For Summer Season Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

We rarely see the actresses going bold and experimental with their makeup looks and so here we can say Nia Sharma definitely deserves a shout out. The popular Indian Television actress loves to flaunt different eyeliner colours and there's hardly any colour left, which Nia would have not played with. From blue to white to pastels, we have seen her nailing stunning eye makeup looks in multiple shades and taking eyeliner game many notches higher. Whether you're going on a date night or on a casual day out with besties, Jamai Raja's Instagram feed has got you covered with some best looks for every occasion.

Recently, Nia yet again took to her Instagram feed to share a set of fresh pictures and inspired us with her awesome look in a new coloured eyeliner. This time she went for a pink shade and we loved it as it looked perfect to rock during Summers. So, let us take a closer look at her pink eyeliner look and discuss it in detail.

So, in the pictures, Nia Sharma was seen dolled up in a pink slip dress, which she matched with the pink makeup look. The Naagin actress opted for a lovely pink shade eyeliner and applied a thin line on her upper lash line. She started from the inner corner of her eyes and dragged it to make perfect cat wings. The actress kept her eyelids bare and softly coated her upper and lower eyelashes with mascara. Her brows were well filled and defined. Her cheekbones were marked by shiny highlighter and a tint of soft blush. She applied pink lipstick on her upper and lower lips. Nia kept the base of her makeup warm yet glam. She perfectly primed her face and her forehead, cheekbones, and jawline were contoured on-point.

What spruced up her pink look was her nails. She painted it with matching lacquer and looked fabulous. The Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant left her mid-parted blonde highlighted straight tresses loose and looked stunning.

So, what do you think about this sleek pink eyeliner look of Nia Sharma? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Nia Sharma's Instagram

Story first published: Thursday, June 24, 2021, 15:00 [IST]