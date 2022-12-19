10 Makeup Tips To Elevate Your Holiday Party Looks! Make Up Tips oi-Amritha K

Holidays are all about excess- be it presents, food, parties or, even glitzy fashion and makeup.

Party-ready beauty looks never go out of style, whether you've got a big list of holiday events to attend or you're making a list of naughty and nice looks to try. A stunning makeup look can turn any situation into a special occasion, whether it's glitzy eye shadows or stunning lip colours.

This holiday season, we're sharing some party makeup ideas that will make you sparkle. Yes, it's all about holiday makeup do's and don'ts.

Makeup Tips To Elevate Your Holiday Party Looks

Here are 10 makeup tips to elevate your holiday party looks

Tip 1: Don't skip moisturisation for oily skin

Like, DONT! The best way to keep makeup on oily skin for long hours is to reverse the order of setting sprays in your line-up. For oily skin, apply a setting spray before the foundation to help it stay in place longer as it moisturises your face and removes any excess oil.

Tip 2: Shopping for the right foundation this holiday

You should take some photos of the foundation shade in natural light as well as under other lighting conditions before you finalize your shade. Fluorescent lighting can deceive the eyes when swatching foundation shades at the store counter. As a result, you will be confident that whatever shade you finally choose will look good under any type of lighting.

Tip 3: Cream > concealer

The right formulas can play an important role in concealing dark circles and pigmentation in skin that is rich in melanin. But before you delve into textures and coverage, pay attention to your eye cream.

Make sure you apply a good eye cream that will keep your concealer in place without creasing. Once you have applied both, seal in the concealer with loose translucent powder.

Tip 4: Bye bye concealer creases, hello makeup sponge

The tip of a traditional egg-shaped sponge is ideal for applying concealer without any telltale streaks, so you can get into the tight corners of your inner eye area with ease. In order for the concealer to settle in without creasing or fingermarks, pat it on your finger and let it sink in. Then, tap and press it in with a sponge.

Tip 5: Wing it right, wing it left - just wing it!

Getting the winged eye right is tricky on even the best of days, regardless of whether you are a novice attempting to balance both wings or a seasoned artist attempting exaggerated shapes. Keeping your eyes open and staring directly into the mirror is a simple trick to accomplish. Then, draw the angular wings on both sides, and close one eye to connect the wings to the eyelash line.

Tip 6: Liner on liner

Using a kohl pencil first and then a liquid or cream eyeliner over that pencil can enhance the effect of your eyeliner. In contrast to liquid, which makes it harder to achieve that flawless finish if you are not using it every day, pencils are chubbier and tend to glide very easily, cover a lot of area, and allow you to go very close to your lash line.

Tip 7: Try glitter

There is a lot of buzz around glitter eyes right now, but they can be difficult to work with. Use an eyeshadow base before applying the glitter to help the glitter set better. Additionally, glitter flecks falling on the cheeks can spoil your whole look. If glitter particles fly on your cheeks, you may wish to use some tape to remove them.

Tip 8: Go bright n bold tis' season

You can always use bright colours in a monochromatic theme for those who wish to enjoy both worlds. You can also use complementary hues, such as green eyeshadow and pink or red lips. This could look quite lovely as long as you maintain a clean and fresh appearance and do not overdo your face.

Tip 9: Dewy like Alia Bhatt

Use a radiant-finish foundation mixed with a highlighter that matches your skin's undertones - warm or cool - as your base, and finish with a thin veil of translucent powder to achieve a dewy look.

Tip 10: Contour placement is everything!

The contour cream or powder must be applied right below the cheekbone and on the jawline. Apply the product in a line directly below your cheekbones, where your hollow is, as well as on your jawbone, which separates your face from your neck. For a sharp look, blend in the dark contour hue and dab on the highlighter.

Hope y'all have a bright and colourful holidays season!

Story first published: Monday, December 19, 2022, 17:19 [IST]