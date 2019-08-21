Just In
LFW W/F 2019: Braided Hairdos Ruled The Manish Malhotra Show
With intricate designs, sharp puffed up sleeves, stunning lehengas and wide range of colours from pastels to deep maroon, Manish Malhotra opened the Lakme Fashion Week with a bang. Manish Malhotra's designs are a dream for many Indian brides. And the best things about his designs that they change with the changing times while keeping the Manish Malhotra essence intact. And this held true at this year's Lakme Fashion Week.
The collection displayed at the fashion week accurately displayed the sensibilities of a modern Indian woman, who wants to keep it chic and fun while keeping it traditional. Manish Malhotra presented his collection Maahrumysha in collaboration with FMCG company Hindustan Lever at the fashion week. Katrina Kaif, who was the showstopper for the opening show, looked like a dream in a black and golden lehenga paired up with a bronze smokey eye and loose waves. While the collection was stunning, you can't help but notice the hairdo that was prevalent throughout the show.
With the exception of the showstopper, all the models who dazzled at the ramp had their hair styled in chic and neat braided hairdos and we must say that they complemented the designs to perfection. With hair parted at the middle and braids turned into crowns and further tied at the back in an elegant bun, the hairdo upgraded the entire look.
Talking about the make-up, it was a dewy, illuminating and neutral make-up that let the attires shine through while adding a refreshing touch to the look.
Well, all we can say is that we totally agree with the choice of make-up and hairdo. It was everything that the splendid collection needed. And now for your viewing pleasure, here are some astonishing pictures from the show.
What do you think about these designs? Did you like Manish Malhotra's Maahrumysha collection? Do let us know in the comment section below.