Kiara Advani’s High-Shine Makeup: Get The Look In 6 Steps!
One thing's for sure, Kiara Advani loves experimental beauty looks and for her benefit, it all works so well on her, right?! And the cameras love her, so, that's a win-win.
So, if there's a trend, Advani's tried it. Monochromatic makeup, holographic highlighters, glitter lipstick, coloured eyeliners - she's tried it all -we've seen it and are in awe, tbh!
Her acting chops have already proven her mettle, but we can't get enough of her beauty and flawless skin.
In the last few years, Kiara Advani's makeup game has become a must-watch on the party scene, mastering everything from smoky eyes to show-stopping lips, Vogue says.
As part of an awards ceremony, Kiara donned a statement dress that has all the hallmarks of a signature Kiara look, along with a high-shine makeup look created by makeup artist Saloni Jain.
Here is how you can recreate Kiara Advani's High-Shine Makeup look that would be best for your next night out.
Here are the steps to recreate Kiara Advani's high-shine makeup:
Step 1: In order to even out the skin, you should use a concealer first. Make sure that you choose one that will create a smooth canvas for the base to sit on.
Step 2: Whether you're going for a no-makeup makeup look or a glam look, mascara is a must-have item when it comes to the eyes. Try a matte brown on the lids and finish them with two coats over it - instead of the regular black mascara.
Step 3: You can use the blush to accentuate your cheekbones, using a very subtle hand of contouring and a peachy undertone for the cheeks.
Step 4: Next, using a nude lip pencil, fill in the lip area with something similar to the Pillow Talk shade (you know which one it is), or if you already have the same shade, that's great as well!
Step 5: Last but not least, finish off the look with a little bit of shine on the shoulders as well as an Illuminator for a champagne-toned shimmer on the body to conclude the look.
We hope the step-by-step guide to creating Kiara Advani's high-shine makeup look was helpful and easy for your perusal.
Try it out and let us know how it turns out!
