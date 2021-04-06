A Step-By-Step Guide To Get Katrina Kaif’s Bold Olive-Green Eye Makeup Look Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Katrina Kaif is a true beauty inspiration for all of us. There's no denying the fact that no one aces the no makeup look like she does and when it comes to bold makeup, there too, she raises the bar quite high. Ever since, the actress has launched her brand Kay Beauty, she has not just become experimental with her looks but has also been setting goals for others. Recently, as Katrina unveiled four new eye shadow palettes, she took to her Instagram feed to flaunt her bold makeup look, which she created from one of her palettes. She picked the olive-green shimmer eye shadow and sported winged out-look. The contoured cheekbones with a tint of soft blush and pastel pink lip shade, spruced up her look while the wet hair and red nail paint, added freshness to her look.

We really loved this bold and fierce eye makeup look of Katrina Kaif and so, we have come up with a step-by-step guide to recreate this similar look of hers. If you want to try it, just follow the steps below.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Blush

• Highlighter

• Olive-green eye shadow

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

• Black eye pencil

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Pink lip liner

• Pastel pink lipstick

• Setting spray

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

Steps to follow

• Take a small amount of primer on your fingertips and apply it to the T-zone of your face, using patting motions. Allow it to get absorbed into your skin for a couple of minutes.

• Apply the foundation on your face and use a damp beauty blender to blend it in.

• Apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it well using the same blender.

• Set the concealer by putting some setting powder over it. This prevents mascara from creasing.

• Contour your cheekbones and nose, using the contour brush.

• Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your eyebrows.

• Moving on to the eyes, apply a little concealer all over your lids.

• Dip the fluffy eye shadow brush in the shimmer olive-green eye shadow, tap off the excess, and apply it to the crease. Keep the eye shadow low in the inner corner part of the eyes, and on the other hand, exaggerate it on the outer corner part of your eyes, to give it a winged out-look.

• Apply the same eye shadow all over lids and also drag some to your lower lash line as well.

• Precisely, line your lower waterline and tightline your eyes, using the black eye pencil.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eye lashes. Let it dry before applying another coat of mascara.

• Apply some blush on the apple of your cheeks.

• Apply the highlighter on your cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Now, fill in your lips using pink lip liner to get the fuller look.

• Apply pastel pink lipstick on the upper and lower part of your lips.

• Spritz some setting spray all over your face to lock the makeup in place.

So, are you ready to nail the look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Katrina Kaif's Instagram