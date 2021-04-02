Just In
Kaif Sisters, Katrina And Isabelle Flaunt Chic Outfits And Masks For A Restaurant Outing
Kaif sisters, Katrina and Isabelle were snapped outside at Mizu and the two flaunted chic outfits, which we thought were perfect for café outings. While Katrina sported a top and shorts combination, Isabelle went for a summer dress. They both wore masks and didn't remove their masks even for the pictures following the safety protocols amid Covid-19. We have decoded their outfits for you.
Katrina Kaif's Top And Shorts
Katrina Kaif looked amazing in her top and shorts, which consisted of sleeveless shimmering dark-golden top and denim shorts. She teamed her ensemble with transparent-heels sandals, which went well with her outfit. The actress wore a subtly-patterned white-hued mask and the softly-curled long tresses completed her look.
Isabelle Kaif's Orange Dress
Isabelle Kaif looked impressive in her orange dress that was sleeveless and floral-patterned. She teamed her dress with brown-hued ankle-length boots, which colour-blocked her attire. She carried an orange purse with her and wore a neon-green printed mask. The curly tresses rounded out her casual look.
So, whose outfit game was better? Let us know that.