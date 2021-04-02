ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kaif Sisters, Katrina And Isabelle Flaunt Chic Outfits And Masks For A Restaurant Outing

    By
    |

    Kaif sisters, Katrina and Isabelle were snapped outside at Mizu and the two flaunted chic outfits, which we thought were perfect for café outings. While Katrina sported a top and shorts combination, Isabelle went for a summer dress. They both wore masks and didn't remove their masks even for the pictures following the safety protocols amid Covid-19. We have decoded their outfits for you.

    Katrina Kaif's Top And Shorts

    Katrina Kaif looked amazing in her top and shorts, which consisted of sleeveless shimmering dark-golden top and denim shorts. She teamed her ensemble with transparent-heels sandals, which went well with her outfit. The actress wore a subtly-patterned white-hued mask and the softly-curled long tresses completed her look.

    Isabelle Kaif's Orange Dress

    Isabelle Kaif looked impressive in her orange dress that was sleeveless and floral-patterned. She teamed her dress with brown-hued ankle-length boots, which colour-blocked her attire. She carried an orange purse with her and wore a neon-green printed mask. The curly tresses rounded out her casual look.

    So, whose outfit game was better? Let us know that.

    More KATRINA KAIF News

    Story first published: Friday, April 2, 2021, 15:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2021
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close