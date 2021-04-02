Kaif Sisters, Katrina And Isabelle Flaunt Chic Outfits And Masks For A Restaurant Outing Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kaif sisters, Katrina and Isabelle were snapped outside at Mizu and the two flaunted chic outfits, which we thought were perfect for café outings. While Katrina sported a top and shorts combination, Isabelle went for a summer dress. They both wore masks and didn't remove their masks even for the pictures following the safety protocols amid Covid-19. We have decoded their outfits for you.

Katrina Kaif's Top And Shorts

Katrina Kaif looked amazing in her top and shorts, which consisted of sleeveless shimmering dark-golden top and denim shorts. She teamed her ensemble with transparent-heels sandals, which went well with her outfit. The actress wore a subtly-patterned white-hued mask and the softly-curled long tresses completed her look.

Isabelle Kaif's Orange Dress

Isabelle Kaif looked impressive in her orange dress that was sleeveless and floral-patterned. She teamed her dress with brown-hued ankle-length boots, which colour-blocked her attire. She carried an orange purse with her and wore a neon-green printed mask. The curly tresses rounded out her casual look.

So, whose outfit game was better? Let us know that.