Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Beautiful Tresses As She Gets A New Haircut For Her New Film Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Katrina Kaif is an absolute stunner. Though her brilliant acting in each film definitely make us a big fan of hers but it's her looks, that keeps the interest of the fans alive in the film. In her each film, she treats us with her absolutely different gorgeous look and all thanks to her makeup artist and hairstylist. Now, as Katrina is all set to start the shoot for new film, she is also set to flaunt her new look. Recently, the diva got a new haircut and was seen flaunting her beautiful tresses on social media. So, let us talk about her new hair makeover in detail and her look in the latest picture.

So, in her latest picture, Katrina Kaif was seen flaunting her new haircut as she gears up for the shoot for next upcoming film. She opted for a brand new look, that showed her in a mid-length hair with perfect beachy waves. The Sooryavanshi actress partitioned her hair from the centre and it also featured few blonde highlights. She looked super stunning in her new haircut and it suited her face.

Coming to the other parts of her look, which is her make-up, well, the diva kept the base minimal and went for no make-up makeup look. Her brows were lightly filled. She applied black kohl on her waterline softly and upped her look with black eyeliner and mascara. With light-pink lipstick, she wrapped her look. Dressed in a strappy blue crop top and high-waist light-blue denim shorts, Katrina looked ravishing.

Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, 'New day 🌞 New haircut 💇‍♀️ New film 🐯'. Though the actress didn't mention the name of the film in the post but from the Tiger emoji, we could guess that she is going to start the shoot for Tiger 3, that will star Salman Khan as the male lead. Not just the picture but she also shared a short video few hours ago, in which the diva is seen flaunting her hair by twirling around and making lovely poses.

We absolutely loved this new haircut of Katrina Kaif and can't wait to see more of it. So stay tuned for more updates on Katrina Kaif's look. Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on her new look.

Pic Credits: Katrina Kaif's Instagram