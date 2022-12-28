New Year 2023: Karisma Kapoor's Minimal Makeup Is Perfect For Your New Year's Eve Celebration Make Up Tips oi-Amritha K

New Year is around the corner and of course, the parties to go to are piling up. And are you gonna wear the same makeup every time you get out to party? Honey, that is so 2018 pls! It's about time you switch up your makeup just like you switch up your personality around different groups of people (oh, you guys don't do that? Okay then!)

Anyway, back to makeup talk.

You can never go wrong with the minimal makeup look. And who else to take inspiration from but our OG Karisma Kapoor!

These days, minimalism is a huge trend, especially when it comes to makeup. In the same way that people clean out their closets and pare down their necessities, you can do the same with your beauty routine.

Well, it is your responsibility to be able to rock a minimal makeup look from time to time, so you've come to the right place.

Minimal makeup uses only what you need to enhance your features. No heavy foundations or concealers here.

There's no trend that lasts forever, but accentuating your authentic, natural features never goes out of style- like the star component of Karisma Kapoor. Sort of fall in line right? Minimal makeup and Karisma Kapoor - a match made in heaven, a power couple?

Karisma Kapoor's Minimal Makeup For New Year Eventually

Here are the steps to create the perfect look for your new year eve celebration.

Step 1: The first thing you should do is moisturise your skin with a rich product (bo not use light moisturisers) and dab a lightweight eye cream under your eyes. Once the products have been absorbed, use a stippling brush to apply a thin layer of foundation.

Step 2: Put a little bit of liquid concealer under your eyes and on your blemishes, then use your fingertips to pat and blend it in.

Step 3: Make sure that your eyebrows are brushed into place using a spoolie and that you fill in any gaps with an eyebrow pencil. You could either skip eyeshadow completely or you could use a nude cream eyeshadow on your entire lid.

Step 4: As soon as you have loaded a gel liner in black onto a flat, angled brush, you can begin lining your eyelids. If you want to replicate Karisma Kapoor's look exactly, you need to resist the urge to create wings and keep the tail end of the liner straight, as it should be the thinnest near the tear ducts and thicken up as it goes along the eyelid.

Step 5: To define the waterline, use the same gel liner or kohl pencil. Apply separate mascara to both top and bottom lashes.

Step 6: Use a creamy peach blush to create a soft flush on your cheeks, and then apply a matching peachy-nude lipstick.

Step 7: As a final step, apply translucent powder under the eyes, in the center of the forehead, and on the nose to prevent excess shine.

Happy New Year y'all!

