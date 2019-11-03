ENGLISH

    Kareena Kapoor Golden Eye Make-up Is On Point But Feels Incomplete

    By

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is a name that we associate with impeccable beauty sensibility. In the last few years, there are only a handful of times that one might not have appreciated Kareena make-up, hairstyle and sense of style. This sensational beauty has come out as nothing less than a beauty and fashion icon. But there are times when her make-up is a miss. Well, we wouldn't say that this time with Kareena in a gorgeous golden eye make-up look is exactly one of those instances. We say this because her make-up is done beautifully, we just feel that there is something missing in it.

    Talking about the make-up, dolled up by the make-up artist Pompy Hans Kareena's make-up is fresh, natural and balanced. Her base is light with some blush and bronzer adding colour to the face. She went for a nude lip with a brown shade that blended seamlessly with her skin tone.

    Coming to her eye make-up, the brown eyeshadow is applied at the crease to add some depth to the look and metallic golden eyeshadow, that matches the shades of her shimmery outfit, is applied all over the lid. Her lower lash line is smoked up with the brown eyeshadow. A coat of mascara and lightly filled in brows complete this look.

    While we like everything about the look and everything seems to be blended perfectly and on-point, we think that the eye look is a little bare and bland. It needed something to add definition to the look. Thickly lined upper lash line or a dramatic pair of false eyelashes might be what this look needed.

    That being said, it is a beautiful look and if you want to get this look, here is how you can do that. Just don't forget to add the eyeliner or fake eyelashes( if you are comfortable using them) to the look.

    Dress by @michaelcostello Makeup and Hair by @makeupbypompy Styled by @tanghavri Team @poonamdamania @nainas89 ❤❤

    Kareena Kapoor's Golden Eye Make-up Look

    What you need

    • Tinted moisturiser
    • Blush
    • Bronzer
    • Brown eyeshadow
    • Golden metallic eyeshadow
    • Eyebrow pencil
    • Black eye pencil
    • Mascara
    • Golden highlighter
    • Nude lipstick
    • Crease eyeshadow brush
    • Flat eyeshadow brush
    • Blush brush
    • Bronzer brush

    Steps to get the look

    • Apply the tinted moisturiser all over your face.
    • Define and fill in your eyebrows with the eyebrow pencil.
    • Take the brown eyeshadow on the crease brush and apply it in your crease. Blend well.
    • Apply the brown eyeshadow on your lower lash line.
    • Apply the golden eyeshadow all over your lid using the flat eyeshadow brush.
    • Tightline your eyes using the eye pencil.
    • Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes.
    • Apply the bronzer on your cheekbones, forehead and use it to slightly contour your nose.
    • Apply the blush to the apples of your cheeks.
    • Apply the highlighter to the high points of your cheeks- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.
    • Apply the lipstick on your lips to finish off the look.

    kareena kapoor makeup tips
    Sunday, November 3, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
