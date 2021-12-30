Just In
Janhvi Kapoor’s Makeup Look Is About Bronzer And Pink Tones; Perfectly Sun-Kissed!
Janhvi Kapoor has been flaunting kaftans and exuding diva vibes at a desert. While her fashion game was on-point and resplendent, her makeup was done beautifully too. Let's talk about her makeup look and decode her style game.
So, Janhvi Kapoor wore an embellished ivory and gold kaftan dress that featured a V-neckline and was knotted at the front. Her sun-inspired maangtikka was a striking piece and it was a totally stunning jewellery goal. Speaking about her makeup, it was towards the shimmering tones. Her makeup was meticulously done and it was about pink tones. She looked dreamy and this is the makeup, ideal for parties too.
The actress looked beautiful and her cheekbones were highlighted and contoured with bronzer and a whiff of pink tint. The lip shade was matte pink but with a touch of gloss and her eye shadow makeup was about glittering pink tones and subtle kohl. With an eyebrow pencil, she brushed her eyebrows impeccably. The wavy softly-curled tresses completed her look. Janhvi Kapoor looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: The House Of Pixels
