Instagram Beauty Trends This Week: Kim Kardashian, Ileana D’Cruz, Sonam Kapoor & Dia Mirza Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

This week on Instagram was an amazing combination of intense and subtle. While smokey eye look never fails to make an appearance in the hot and trending make-up looks, another trend that is gaining a lot of hype and love from our favourite celebrities is the monochromatic make-up look. Although this week on Instagram didn't feature any dramatic make-up look, the best looks are definitely something that you can carry yourself and that too with ease.

So, without further ado, here are the best beauty looks that ruled Instagram this past week. Check these out!

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is on fire. This year has been a great her for her beauty brand KKWBeauty with some amazing launches. And now she is all set to launch her new collaboration with Winnie Harlow. She posted an Instagram post talking about his collection and both Kim and Winnie are looking like a dream in the post. Kim wore a stunning copper eye look in the post, while Winnie went for a brownish golden look. With glossy nude lips, filled-in brows and sleek high ponytails, this post definitely deserved a place in the best beauty Instragam posts of the past week.

Ilena D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz has an impeccable taste when it to make-up look and that is evident as we scroll through her Instagram feed. Ileana recently posted a picture on her Instagram handle donning an intense make-up look that gave off sassy vibes. She chose a dark copper smokey eye look and her thickly kohled lower lash line added intensity to her look. Keeping the base relatively bare, she added some traces of silver highlights on the high points of her face and pair this look with a glossy nude beige lipstick. The messy hairdo added magnified the sass element of her look. Her look although still spoke volumes and we're hooked.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has lately been drifting towards the red outfits, especially for the promotions of her upcoming movie The Zoya Factor and with those outfits she has some gorgeous make-up and hair moments for us. Sonam posted a picture on her Instagram handle in a pretty red Anarkali suit but her make-up in the post was like a fresh breath of air. Sonam went for a luminous base topped it off with a soft pink flush to her cheeks. Her eye look was quite basic with a metallic beige eyeshadow applied all over the lid. The black eyeshadow smudged near the lash line added some definition to the look. She paired this look with a peachish nude lipstick and a red bindi on her forehead rounded off the look. The middle-parted tresses tied into a braided low ponytail at the back added to the ethnic element of the look. This was a neutral yet powerful look that definitely was one of the best beauty Instagrams of last week.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza posted a few pictures of her on Instagram wearing a floral blush pink sari with a complimentary make-up look and we're swooned. This was a minimalist make-up look that stood out and enhanced her entire look. She donned a monochromatic look that featured a few shades of soft pink colour. Keeping her base fresh and dewy, she added a soft pink blush to the apples of her cheeks. Her eye look entailed a peachish pink eyeshadow applied all over her lid. Thinly lined upper lash line and a coat of mascara rounded off her eye look. She paired this look with a semi-matte peach lipstick. The loose wavy tresses falling over her left shoulder was a perfect choice with this look.