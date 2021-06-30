Maharani Promotions: Huma Qureshi Gives The Perfect Makeup Idea For The Gold Dress; Here’s The Complete Guide! Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Huma Qureshi starrer web series Maharani was released on 28 May 2021. The actress received immense love and appreciation for her performance but more than that it's her promotional looks, that have been the talk of the town. It's been over one month since she has been promoting her films non-stop and we can say she's in no mood to take a back seat. Recently again, the actress got ready to promote her film. She was dolled up in a gold sequin dress and looked stunning but this time it was her glam makeup look, which stole the limelight. She sported minimal makeup but kept the base dewy and shiny. She nailed the look totally and gave us a perfect makeup idea to team with a golden dress. So, swipe up the page to see her makeup look and the complete step-by-step guide to copy it.

What you need

• Primer

• Illuminating foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Bronzer

• Copper blush

• Highlighter

• Eyebrow pencil

• Brown eye shadow

• Golden eye shadow

• Black eye pencil

• Mascara

• Clear gloss

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

• Matte red lipstick

• Red lip liner

• Blush brush

• Beauty blender

• Contour brush

• Bronzer brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Before applying any makeup, make sure you moisturise your face well with moisturiser.

• Now, start by applying primer on the T-zone of your face. Give it a couple of minutes to get absorbed into your skin.

• Apply the illuminating foundation on your face and neck and blend it properly with a beauty blender.

• Apply the pea-size amount of concealer all over your lids and under your eyes, using the damp beauty blender.

• Immediately dab some setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

• Softly contour your cheekbones and nose, using a contour brush.

• Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your eyebrows. Using a spoolie, brush your eyebrows in the upward direction.

• Moving to the eyes, take some brown eye shadow on the fluffy eye shadow brush and apply it all over your crease part. Drag the same eye shadow to your lower lash line as well.

• Now, take some golden eye shadow on your flat eye shadow brush and apply it all over your lids.

• Next, pick the clear gloss and highlight your brow bones, eyelids, tear ducts, and lower lash line with it.

• Pick the black eye pencil and apply it on your lower waterline.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes.

• Take the bronzer on the bronzer brush and use it to bronze up your forehead.

• Apply a lot of highlighter on your face - the cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Fill in your lips using a red lip liner.

• Finish off the look by applying red lipstick on the upper and lower part of your lips.

• Set your makeup in place by spritzing some setting spray on your face.

So, are you ready to slay your gold dress with this spectacular dewy makeup look, inspired by Huma Qureshi? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Huma Qureshi's Instagram

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 9:00 [IST]