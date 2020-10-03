How To Turn Any Matte Lipstick Glossy In Under A Minute Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

With the way beauty trends change, it is hard to keep up. Talking of beauty trends, matte lips have been the obsession in the make-up world for quite some time. So, being the make-up lovers that we are, we have got almost all the shades of matte lipsticks possible. Yeah, we are all proud of our nude lipstick collection with shades that look the same but aren't. Arghhh...

With the glossy lips creating a buzz these days, we don't want to be left out. But, adding a whole lot of glossy lipstick in our make-up arsenal that is already over-flooding with all those matte lipsticks is not the greatest option.

Worry not! You can still flaunt the glossy lips. With this hack, you can turn any of your matte lipstick into glossy and that too in just under a minute. Take a look.

What you need

Lip balm

Matte Lipstick

Gloss

Highlighter

Tissue Paper

The Process

Prep your lips first for this transformation. Apply lip balm on your lips. Leave it on for a couple of seconds before using the tissue paper to dab on your lips. Now, apply the matte lipstick of the shade of your choice. Apply two to three coats of the matte lipstick for an even look and a better glossy outcome.

Next, apply the gloss over your lipstick. Dab the tissue paper very lightly over your lips to get rid of the excess product. To finish the transformation and give it a more natural look, take some highlighter on your fingertip and dab it gently at the centre of your lips. And there you have it! Use this trick to make any of your matte lipstick glossy.