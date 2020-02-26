ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Been Struggling With Liquid Lipstick Application? Here Is How You Should Apply Liquid Lipstick

    By

    Liquid lipsticks are a God-sent gift. They come in all variety of shades and are generally long-lasting. The formula is opaque (in most cases) and it limits the need to touch-up all the time. It gives you the freedom to eat, kiss and not to worry about the lipstick coming off. We have seen a huge surge in liquid lipstick in the last few years. From the smallest to the biggest, every beauty brand has launched liquid lipstick. Sounds too good to be true, right? Unfortunately, it is. I am sure there are many of you intimidated by liquid lipsticks. Believe me, I was too.

    If you also feel that it is a struggle to put on the liquid lipstick, here is how exactly you should apply liquid lipstick.

    Array

    Prep Your Lips

    Prepping your lips before applying the lipstick will remove most of your issues with the liquid lipstick. The liquid lipstick is a matte formulation. If you do not prepare your lips, it can dry your lips and hampers with your look. To prep your lips, apply some moisturising lip balm on your lips. Let it get absorbed for a couple of minutes before applying the lipstick.

    Array

    Don’t Rub Your Lips Together

    Liquid lipstick is not your regular lipstick that needs to be rubbed for quick application. The matte formulation of liquid lipstick is like paint. You need to give it time to dry. If you rub your lips before that, it will make the lipstick patchy.

    Array

    To Refresh, Use A Regular Lipstick

    Liquid lipsticks are long-lasting. But, if at all you ever need to refresh the look throughout the day, use your regular lipstick. Liquid lipstick can not be touched up. Use a semi-matte stick lipstick for the perfectly refreshed look.

    Array

    Be Precise With The Application

    Liquid lipstick is there to make your life easier and reduce the need to touch up. This also means you have little time to fix any mistakes. Use a lip liner to precisely line your lips. Wipe the wand before applying the lipstick.

    Array

    Do Not Layer On Your Lipstick

    Liquid lipstick once dry is hard to move around. With the texture of the liquid lipstick, layering it can make them look clumpy. If you want to fix your lipstick, use a regular one as told above. Or instead of layering, wipe off the lipstick completely and reapply it.

    Array

    When You See A Blank Spot

    With a formula that dries completely matte, the mishaps are also different. When the liquid lipstick moves, it creates bald patches on your lips. And that does not make for an appealing look. If you ever face this issue, dab the liquid lipstick on just the blank spots and you are done.

    More LIPSTICK News

    Read more about: lipstick makeup tips
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 19:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue