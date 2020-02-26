Been Struggling With Liquid Lipstick Application? Here Is How You Should Apply Liquid Lipstick Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Liquid lipsticks are a God-sent gift. They come in all variety of shades and are generally long-lasting. The formula is opaque (in most cases) and it limits the need to touch-up all the time. It gives you the freedom to eat, kiss and not to worry about the lipstick coming off. We have seen a huge surge in liquid lipstick in the last few years. From the smallest to the biggest, every beauty brand has launched liquid lipstick. Sounds too good to be true, right? Unfortunately, it is. I am sure there are many of you intimidated by liquid lipsticks. Believe me, I was too.

If you also feel that it is a struggle to put on the liquid lipstick, here is how exactly you should apply liquid lipstick.

Prep Your Lips Prepping your lips before applying the lipstick will remove most of your issues with the liquid lipstick. The liquid lipstick is a matte formulation. If you do not prepare your lips, it can dry your lips and hampers with your look. To prep your lips, apply some moisturising lip balm on your lips. Let it get absorbed for a couple of minutes before applying the lipstick. Don’t Rub Your Lips Together Liquid lipstick is not your regular lipstick that needs to be rubbed for quick application. The matte formulation of liquid lipstick is like paint. You need to give it time to dry. If you rub your lips before that, it will make the lipstick patchy. To Refresh, Use A Regular Lipstick Liquid lipsticks are long-lasting. But, if at all you ever need to refresh the look throughout the day, use your regular lipstick. Liquid lipstick can not be touched up. Use a semi-matte stick lipstick for the perfectly refreshed look. Be Precise With The Application Liquid lipstick is there to make your life easier and reduce the need to touch up. This also means you have little time to fix any mistakes. Use a lip liner to precisely line your lips. Wipe the wand before applying the lipstick. Do Not Layer On Your Lipstick Liquid lipstick once dry is hard to move around. With the texture of the liquid lipstick, layering it can make them look clumpy. If you want to fix your lipstick, use a regular one as told above. Or instead of layering, wipe off the lipstick completely and reapply it. When You See A Blank Spot With a formula that dries completely matte, the mishaps are also different. When the liquid lipstick moves, it creates bald patches on your lips. And that does not make for an appealing look. If you ever face this issue, dab the liquid lipstick on just the blank spots and you are done.