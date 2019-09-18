Just In
How To Get Nushrat Bharucha’s Glossy Make-up And Wet Hair Look
Glossy eye make-up is a make-up trend that gained a lot of hype on Instagram. Various celebrities from Kim to Kylie jumped on this beauty trend and left their fans in awe. And this time, it is Nushrat Bharucha who is raising the temperature with her nude and glossy make-up look and wet hairdo.
Nushrat took to her Instagram handle and posted some pictures of herself in a refreshing glossy make-up. A glossy make-up is something we love to look at but quite often hesitate to try and same is the case with a wet hairdo. But, today at Boldsky, we are here to make it simpler for you and encourage you to try these two sensational beauty trends.
These are not very difficult to create and will definitely give you a break from your usual look. So, without further ado, let's look at how you can recreate Nushrat Bharucha's glossy make-up and wet hairdo in a few simple steps.
Nushrat Bharucha's Glossy Make-up Look
What you need
- Moisturiser
- Primer
- Luminous dewy foundation
- Concealer
- Setting powder
- Brown eyeshadow
- Metallic pastel pink eyeshadow
- Clear gloss
- Eyebrow pencil
- Eyeliner
- Mascara
- Highlighter
- Blush
- Contour
- Lip tint
- Setting spray
- Beauty blender
- Fluffy eyeshadow brush
- Blush brush
- Contour brush
Steps to recreate the look
- Apply moisturiser to your face. Give it a couple of minutes to get absorbed into your skin.
- Prime the T-zone of your face and allow it to sink into your skin for a couple of minutes.
- Apply the foundation on your face and neck. Blend it in using the damp beauty blender.
- Apply the concealer under your eyes in an inverted-triangle shape and blend it in using the same beauty blender.
- Contour your cheekbones, jawline and nose. Here is how you can do that.
- Apply the blush on your cheekbones.
- Using the eyebrow pencil to define and fill in the brows.
- Apply the brown eyeshadow on your crease and use back and forth motions to blend the colour well.
- Apply the pink eyeshadow all over your lid and blend to get rid of any harsh edges.
- Tightline your eyes and line your lower lash line.
- Apply the clear gloss on your lid to give it a glossy look.
- Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face. These are your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.
- Apply the lip tint on your face to finish off the look.
- Spritz some setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place.
Nushrat Bharucha's Wet Hair Look
What you need
- Paddle brush
- Hair gel
- Hair spray
Steps to recreate the look
- Dampen your hair a bit.
- Using the paddle brush, comb your hair backwards.
- Take some hair gel on your fingers, rub both of your hands together and run them through your hair.
- Spray some hair spray on your hair to set it in place.