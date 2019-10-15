Dare To Wear: In A First, Hina Khan’s Make-up Failed To Impress Us Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Hina Khan has turned out to be quite the beauty icon in the last few months. Hina enjoys an Instagram following of 6.1 million and keeps her followers in the loop with what is happening in her life. And as you scroll through her Instagram feed you not only see the glimpses of her life but also can't help but notice and appreciate the various stunning beauty looks that she sports on her each appearance.

And that is why it came as a shocker to us when her latest make-up look failed to impress us. So, Hina posted on her Instagram handle a series of pictures of herself in a pretty white embroidered suit. While her attire was stuff of ethnic dreams, her make-up didn't cut the mark for us.

Hina went for a blue eyeliner look in the post. She wore a natural base with some blush and highlight gracing her cheeks. She topped her base off with filled-in eyebrows and glossy purple lips. All these elements of her make-up look are pretty decent. But, the blue eyeliner she lined her upper and lower lash line with didn't work well with the entire look. It made her look dull and tired and added age to her face. Her hair styled in a low bun with a middle-parting in the front didn't exactly help her look either and didn't add anything to the entire look.

We wish she had added some colour to her lids before lining her eyes. Also, lining the lower lash line wasn't exactly a good idea. A bare or black lower lash line with a pair of false lashes is what this look needed.

And this, my friend, is a lesson for all of us. Sometimes you need to hold back and find out what works best for your eye and face shape. Try playing with different colours to find out what suits you and what doesn't.

Anyways, we have loved all Hina's make-up looks thus far and hope she comes with a stunning make-up look soon.