Gigi Hadid Teases Fans With Her Summer-Perfect Tangerine-Yellow Eye Makeup; Copy It Now!

Gigi Hadid loves to experiment with her beauty looks and her Instagram feed is all about unique and creative makeup looks. From bold to glam, she always keeps us covered with trendy makeup ideas and is often seen embracing the fresh colours and shelling out major goals. Recently, Gigi shared a new stunning picture of herself and teased us with her bright and vibrant makeup look. This time, she got experimental with tangerine-yellow colour and gave us a refreshing makeup idea for the summer season. Here's how you can recreate the complete look in a few simple steps.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Coral blush

• Nude eye shadow

• Brown eye shadow

• Tangerine yellow eye shadow

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

• Small blending brush

• Small flat brush

• Pink eye pencil

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Nude creamy lipstick

• Brown lip liner

• Blush brush

• Beauty blender

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Prime the T-zone of your face.

• Apply the foundation on your face and neck. Use a damp beauty blender to blend it in.

• Apply the concealer all over your lids and under your eyes and blend it in, using the same beauty blender.

• Immediately set the concealer in place using the setting powder.

• Softly contour your cheekbones and nose, using a contour brush.

• Blush up the apple of your cheeks with a coral blush palette and blush brush.

• Moving to the eyes, take some nude eye shadow on the fluffy eye shadow brush and apply it all over your lids and crease part. Blend it well until you get the softer intensity.

• Now, dip the flat eye shadow brush in the brown eye shadow palette and apply it gently on the outer corner of your eyes.

• Drag the same eye shadow to your lower lash line as well.

• Now, take the tangerine-yellow eye shadow on the small flat brush and highlight the inner corner of your eyes. Extend the tone slightly inwards, on both the upper and lower eyelids.

• Use a small blending brush to spread out the edges and to avoid any harsh lines.

• Line your lower waterline with a pink eye pencil, to add a soft effect.

• Fill and define your brows using an eyebrow pencil.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes.

• Fill in your lips, using a brown lip liner.

• Finish off the look by applying nude creamy lipstick.

• Lastly, set your make-up in place by spritzing some setting spray on your face.

So, what do you think about this makeup look of Gigi Hadid? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Gigi Hadid's Instagram

Story first published: Friday, June 18, 2021, 11:00 [IST]