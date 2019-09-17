Disha Patani Looks Ravishing In Green Eye Make-up Look; Here Is How You Can Get This Look Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Disha Patani has become a beauty icon with time. Many girls look up to her for various beauty looks and to know the latest beauty trends. And she doesn't disappoint. Disha recently posted some pictures of herself on her Instagram handle in which she wore a stunning green eye make-up and looked ravishing.

Her look was glamorous, classy and stylish. Not many can pull off the green eye look with the ease that Disha did. It was a look that didn't look over the top and went with her funky attire pretty well. She paired this look with a high and voluminous half updo that added the boho vibes to her look.

And if you're interested in recreating this staggering look, here is a step-by-step guide for you.

Disha Patani's Green Eye Make-up Look

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Bronzer

Eyebrow pencil

Tan brown eyeshadow

Beige eyeshadow

Metallic mint green eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

False eyelashes

Highlighter

Nude lipstick

Blush

Beauty blender

Setting powder

Setting spray

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Bronzer brush

Blush brush

Steps to recreate the look

Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face. Blend it in using dabbing motions.

Apply foundation on your face. Blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it using the same beauty blender.

Set the concealer using some setting powder to prevent it from creasing.

Dip the bronzer brush in the bronzer, tap it off and use it to bronze up your forehead.

Use the bronzer to lightly contour your cheekbones and jawline as well.

Define and fill in your brows using the eyebrow pencil.

Apply the tan brown eyeshadow on your crease. Blend it well using back and forth motions.

Next, apply the beige eyeshadow all over your lid.

Now, take the metallic mint green eyeshadow on the flat brush and apply it to half of your lid.

Top it off with a winged eyeliner.

Apply a coat of mascara to your eyelashes and stick the pair of false eyelashes on your eyes.

Apply some blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Highlight the high points of your face using the highlighter. The high points of your face are your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Finish off the look by applying the lipstick.

Spritz some setting powder on your face for the make-up to last the whole day.

