ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Disha Patani Looks Ravishing In Green Eye Make-up Look; Here Is How You Can Get This Look

    By

    Disha Patani has become a beauty icon with time. Many girls look up to her for various beauty looks and to know the latest beauty trends. And she doesn't disappoint. Disha recently posted some pictures of herself on her Instagram handle in which she wore a stunning green eye make-up and looked ravishing.

    Her look was glamorous, classy and stylish. Not many can pull off the green eye look with the ease that Disha did. It was a look that didn't look over the top and went with her funky attire pretty well. She paired this look with a high and voluminous half updo that added the boho vibes to her look.

    And if you're interested in recreating this staggering look, here is a step-by-step guide for you.

    Disha Patani's Green Eye Make-up Look

    What you need

    • Primer
    • Foundation
    • Concealer
    • Bronzer
    • Eyebrow pencil
    • Tan brown eyeshadow
    • Beige eyeshadow
    • Metallic mint green eyeshadow
    • Black eyeliner
    • False eyelashes
    • Highlighter
    • Nude lipstick
    • Blush
    • Beauty blender
    • Setting powder
    • Setting spray
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Flat eyeshadow brush
    • Bronzer brush
    • Blush brush

    LFW W/F 2019 Day : Disha Patani Walked The Ramp In An Exotic Blue Eye Look

    Steps to recreate the look

    • Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face. Blend it in using dabbing motions.
    • Apply foundation on your face. Blend it in using the damp beauty blender.
    • Apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it using the same beauty blender.
    • Set the concealer using some setting powder to prevent it from creasing.
    • Dip the bronzer brush in the bronzer, tap it off and use it to bronze up your forehead.
    • Use the bronzer to lightly contour your cheekbones and jawline as well.
    • Define and fill in your brows using the eyebrow pencil.
    • Apply the tan brown eyeshadow on your crease. Blend it well using back and forth motions.
    • Next, apply the beige eyeshadow all over your lid.
    • Now, take the metallic mint green eyeshadow on the flat brush and apply it to half of your lid.
    • Top it off with a winged eyeliner.
    • Apply a coat of mascara to your eyelashes and stick the pair of false eyelashes on your eyes.
    • Apply some blush on the apples of your cheeks.
    • Highlight the high points of your face using the highlighter. The high points of your face are your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.
    • Finish off the look by applying the lipstick.
    • Spritz some setting powder on your face for the make-up to last the whole day.

    Disha Patani's Sassy On-duty Look Is About Denims And Chic Neckpiece

    More DISHA PATANI News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue